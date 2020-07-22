Open schools this fall

"No one should listen to Trump, DeVos on reopening schools," says the president of the National Education Association in a recent headline.

No surprise. The NEA's priority has never been educating children. Its priority is protecting its members -- teachers.

Teachers get paid whether schools are open or not. What do leaders of teachers unions care about the hard word needed to create a safe environment now so children can be physically present in school -- the only real viable option for learning? They don't care.

Most recently, both the major teachers unions, the NEA and the American Federation of Teachers, filed briefs in the Espinoza v. Montana Department of Revenue case urging the court to rule in favor of the state to deny tax credit-financed scholarships to parents who want to send their children to religious schools.

Fortunately, in this landmark case, the court ruled in favor of the plaintiffs: the mothers who filed suit claiming that making scholarship funds available to everyone except parents who choose religious schools for their children violates constitutionally protected free exercise of religion.

Responsible, free people courageously balance risks and competing objectives to come up with creative solutions.