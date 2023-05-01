I wonder if Mable had any idea all of those years ago that she was joining up with a barbarian. Oh, in those days I cleaned up reasonably well and rarely burped in public but surely she knew she was reaching downward. In the 50 years since, she has discovered that I know a lot about football and barbecue but virtually nothing about fine arts. Since she, herownself, is, as I say, a ortist , I am certain that she is vastly disappointed. Well, not just in the ort arena.

Anyway, in the never ending search for something to watch on TV I found myself channel surfing over to PBS, where I encountered a program titled Ort in the 21st Century. Since I constantly attempt to upgrade my status in Mable’s eyes, I settled in to pursue a couple of hours of pure culture. Maybe some of the patina of class would rub off on me and I could confidently discuss some of them Pollacks and Warhols and them.

Sad to say, such was not the case. A few of the ortists turned out some interesting stuff, particularly the photographers. Unfortunately, the rest of these folks left me singularly unimpressed. There I sat in a state of unparalleled openness just waiting to be educated and enlightened and I found myself laughing out loud. One old gal had cut up some plywood into different shapes, painted them all sorts of vivid colors, nailed them together and presented these critters as ort. Had I turned one of these in for high school shop, Mr. Johnson, my teacher, he of only 3 fingers on his left hand as with all shop teachers, would have posthaste issued an F.

Another guy laid a bunch of nylon rope on the floor, put a rock in the middle and basically said,”Ta-da!” Listening to him explain his motivation and objective was akin to hearing Brian Harsin explain why Awbun’s offensive game plan wasn’t exactly firing on all cylinders.

This went on for two hours with various ortists describing their ort. I gradually realized a truism about the Philistine I continue to be and that is: If an ortist has to explain to me why something is ort...it ain’t.

Being the positive, helpful soul that I am, I wondered what I could salvage from this squandered two hours. It dawned on me that I could help the Twelve Loyal Readers, who are by definition, not very sophisticated. I could come up with a Normish guideline to help them in the aesthetic vacuum that must exist in each. I have developed Norm’s First Law of Ort, and it is as follows: Anything that can be randomly reproduced by a troop of monkeys ain’t ort. Goodbye Jackson Pollack and others of your ilk. Hello to Monet and all of them Wyeths.

I consider it my job to gripe or educate. Today you have been educated.

You’re welcome very much.

Onward.