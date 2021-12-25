Our warm Christmas

We recently made a quick trip to New York City, and I harbored some expectation that certain experiences there might make the season joyous for me. We arrived to find a bit of rain, some humidity, and unseasonably mild temperatures. One day, Manhattan was filled with people in various bits of Santa attire, and as the day wore on and the Santas began to appear more, er, R-rated, it became clear that it was the annual Bad Santa bar crawl day that has, in the past, been more reminiscent of New Orleans than New Amsterdam.

We went to Rockefeller Center; the tree was nice, but there were at least 100 million people milling about and no places to sit.

There were no ice skaters with gravity-defying scarves in Central Park; only a Zamboni glided across the ice.