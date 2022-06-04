Out of tune

One of the more entertaining aspects of sifting through decades of accumulated junk is stumbling across things that once gave you great joy, but you’d forgotten about them as soon as the next remarkable diversion came along.

Imagine my absolute glee when I uncovered this yellowed newspaper clipping: “Man said to have killed wife with two banjos.”

This was 1991, and 63-year-old Edward Benson of Milton, Ohio, took a banjo to his 60-year-old wife, Katie, and bashed her with it until it broke. Then he picked up another banjo and took the second verse to the coda.

It’s a gruesome tale, but that headline – it’s what we’ve always called a Hey Martha story – one that stops you in your tracks, and you call out to your wife, “Hey, Martha, listen to this…”

I blame my early cartoon indoctrination for my fascination with a subculture of stringed-instrument discord. One of my favorite minor cartoon characters was El Kabong, an anthropomorphized white crime-fighting horse in the Hanna-Barbera “Quick Draw McGraw” universe. El Kabong wore a mask and carried a guitar that he’d smash over the heads of evildoers. That struck a chord with me, and I’ve collected clippings through the years. One would be amazed at the frequency of guitar crimes, Ted Nugent notwithstanding.

From the New York City police beat, date unknown: “Report of a man armed with a banjo, 330 W. 95th St., Upper West Side: 8:33 a.m., Police have received a report of a man who may be armed with a banjo.”

And then this, titled “Uneasy feeling,” from across the pond:

“Ron Newman of Chatham, Kent, was sentenced to 140 hours’ community service by Croydon Crown Court after admitting to hitting his friend over the head with a guitar because he kept playing the wrong chord in The Eagles’ ‘Peaceful Easy Feeling’.”

I found some others, but they stray from the theme a bit. One newspaper’s “Setting it Straight” column notes: “Due to a typing error, Saturday’s story on local artist Jon Henninger mistakenly reported that Henninger’s band mate Eric Lyday was on drugs. The story should have read that Lyday was on drums. The Sentinel regrets the error.”

One can almost hear Edward D. Meggs of Haleyville seethe in a public notice he put in his local paper: “On January 15, 2017, I was very glad to be able to attend church. I was appalled to discover that some church members thought I was contagious due to the recent surgery related to a throat tumor. Whoever started this rumor is a coward and a member of Winston County filth. Neither me or my wife have any contagious diseases. Come get a blood sample, cowards. I have plenty of explanations at the end of my right and left arms.”

I’ve wondered if the explanations he refers to are a couple of banjos.

I heard another guitar-gone-wrong story years ago that I’d kept in my back pocket for the perfect opportunity to tell. Then about seven years ago, we’d gone to Birmingham to see Rickie Lee Jones, and the next morning in the hotel’s small breakfast room, I found myself with her road manager and guitar player. They were glued to the television, watching the Weather Channel intently, checking to make sure they’d reach New Orleans before Tropical Storm Erika might.

Since it was just the three of us, I saw the chance to perhaps break the tension:

“So there was this woman,” I said to the room, “who had gotten fed up with her husband’s habit of buying expensive guitars without telling her. They argued about it, and it escalated until she picked up a guitar and beat him with it until it broke. Then she picked up another one and started in on him again.”

I had the guys’ attention, and they glanced away from the television. Guitars, of course, were in their wheelhouse.

“So she gets arrested and is dragged into court. The judge called her name and she stepped before the bench.

“‘First offender?’ the judge asked.

“‘No, your honor,’ she said respectfully.

“‘First a Gibson; then a Fender.’”

Bill Perkins is editorial page editor of the Dothan Eagle and can be reached at bperkins@dothaneagle.com or 334-712-7901. Support the work of Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.

Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.