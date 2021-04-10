Pandemic misadventures

One day last week, my phone chimed with a notification alerting me to something I had scheduled. I’ve taken to setting reminders in the last year; since we’ve chugged along so long with little plans, I tend to be more forgetful than usual.
Actually, I’d had two things planned at the same time, but I didn’t need to be anywhere in particular for either. One was a concert event with Elvis Costello and Richard Thompson. The other was a presentation at a New Jersey public library. Both events were online — another result of the pandemic, and one I hope continues.
The concert required a $10 ticket; the library presentation was free. I dragged up a chair on the patio, put in an earphone and found the Zoom link to the Glen Ridge Public Library in Glen Ridge, New Jersey, to hear “Baseball In The American Culture, Literature, Song, Movies, The Stage, Radio And TV,” presented by author, podcast host and sports journalist Eric Weiner.
It’s fitting that the event took place during National Library Week because I’d been thinking a lot about libraries since Beverly Cleary died. I would spend hours in the children’s room of the George S. Houston Memorial Library, where I fell in love with reading largely thanks to Beverly Cleary, whose characters Henry Huggins, Ribsey, Ramona, and Beezus became as real to me as the kids on my block. My old library card, a thick paper rectangle with an odd bit of metal clamped on, made a ch-chunk sound when I checked out a book, and it thrilled my little elementary school heart every time. There’s no feeling quite like padding out of the library with a stack of books knowing that you were responsible for them, and that if you returned them without damage and on time, you could get some more.
In recent years, I’ve heard some people make the argument that libraries are obsolete, that any information one might want is available on a computer, or even a smart phone. It’s clear to me those folks haven’t been in a library in many years. You can still check out books and do some research. But there is much more to it.
For starters, anyone can use a computer there. That may not seem like a big deal to people who have computers at home, but many people do not, and having access to a computer and internet service is a lifeline for them — particularly if they’re looking for work. Many employers require application to be made online.
Now there is even a collection of tools and gadgets that patrons can borrow — the Library of Things.
Some time last year, I checked out a pressure washer from the Library of Things service. I kept it several days and completed the project that required it. What I failed to do, however, was read the safety section of the directions. So when I got into some ants during the project, and discovered my left hand was covered with them when they began to bite, my reflex was to blast them with the pressure washer wand in my right hand. It took the ants off, along with a good amount of skin in an odd serpentine pattern across the back of my hand.
The internet hasn’t made libraries obsolete; if anything, it’s made them more essential.
The internet has, in many ways, opened up worlds to us. I’ve developed a collection of far-flung friends thanks to social media. We’ll never meet and there are none of the traditional trappings of real-life friendships. We simply have various common interests, and have occasional discussion about them.
I’ve been envious of opportunities exploited by one friend, who frequently attends cultural events at the Philadelphia Free Library. In a post-COVID world, I may well have my own opportunities, should that venue make its presentations available through the internet. I would gladly pay the cost of a ticket to attend in person if I were able to “tune in” on the internet. I can’t count how many internet-based concerts, lectures, and other programming that’s been made available during the pandemic.
It’s really something that would expand the reach of programming previously constrained by geography. The baseball presentation I watched last week is exactly the sort of thing that would be presented by the library locally. I’ve never been to Glen Ridge, New Jersey, and don’t plan to. But they’ve got my number, so to speak, so I’ll be aware of future programming, and will tune in if I’m interested.
What I’m reading:
A History of the World in 6 Glasses by Tom Standage — My friend Jerry M. recommended this fascinating exploration of beverages on the development of humankind.
Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat: Mastering the Elements of Good Cooking by Samin Nosrat — It’ll draw you in and, before you know it, you’ve read an entire chapter about salt. With a bit of luck, I might become a better cook.
What I’m cooking:
French Onion Soup with porcini mushrooms — It’s going to require patience.
Gruyere puff — Wish me luck.
