Pandemic misadventures

One day last week, my phone chimed with a notification alerting me to something I had scheduled. I’ve taken to setting reminders in the last year; since we’ve chugged along so long with little plans, I tend to be more forgetful than usual.

Actually, I’d had two things planned at the same time, but I didn’t need to be anywhere in particular for either. One was a concert event with Elvis Costello and Richard Thompson. The other was a presentation at a New Jersey public library. Both events were online — another result of the pandemic, and one I hope continues.

The concert required a $10 ticket; the library presentation was free. I dragged up a chair on the patio, put in an earphone and found the Zoom link to the Glen Ridge Public Library in Glen Ridge, New Jersey, to hear “Baseball In The American Culture, Literature, Song, Movies, The Stage, Radio And TV,” presented by author, podcast host and sports journalist Eric Weiner.