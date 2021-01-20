Papa's lesson

Papa smiled.

We offloaded the tiller and Papa checked the fuel and oil levels. “Okay, Matt, I’ll hold the throttle and you pull the rotor cord.”

I tried pulling the cord, but nothing would move. I tried with both hands. Still nothing.

Papa laughed.

“Here. Lemme do it for you.” One swift pull later, the engine choked to life.

We positioned the tiller to make the first row and Papa demonstrated how to engage the rotors, set the depth, and keep the rows straight.

“This land has never been broken, so it’s gonna be hard,” said Papa. “You’ll be wrestling this machine for the first few passes.”

Boy, he was right! Although the rotors were set very high, the moment they hit that tough wiregrass, the tiller jumped around like a bucking bronco. It was all I could do to hold on for dear life.

Papa laughed again.

But two hours later, we had nice deep rows— mostly straight. I was covered from head to toe in sweat and dirt. My palms were filled with blisters.

We took a break in the shade and my sister brought us some ice water.