Pencil me in

I didn’t get particular about them until I got duped by what appeared to be a package of ordinary pencils. I knew something was up when the first one seemed to flex when I tried to write with it.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Pencils aren’t supposed to flex. When I investigated, I found that the manufacturer had decided to mix sawdust with some sort of adhesive and use the resulting substance to make pencils. They looked like pencils and sharpened like pencils, but they weren’t pencils. A pencil was wood, preferably cedar, with a clay/graphite lead and a metal ferrule to hold an eraser on the end. This faux pencil was such an insult that I tried to snap it in two and toss it away. But it wouldn’t break — it just bent.

So I did a little research and got particular about my pencils. I chose one that fit the bill – the Berol Eagle Black Warrior. That was a fine, reliable pencil. The quality didn’t waver from one to the next – never an off-center lead, never a loose ferrule or dried out eraser. I thought I’d be a Black Warrior man for good. But nothing lasts forever. The Black Warrior imprint began to bounce from one manufacturer to the next. It’s no longer special. Still good, but not great.