Perkins: If the shoe fits, price is justified

About a year ago, I took a leap of faith and ordered shoes on the internet. That in itself isn’t unusual; I’ve bought shoes on the internet before without any hiccups. They’ve always arrived and they’ve always fit, except for the time I chose shoes with European sizing, and couldn’t remember if I wear 46 or 47, so I picked one – the wrong one.

What made this particular purchase perilous was that the shoes would be made after I placed my order. No warehouse filled with thousands of pairs in a dozen sizes. In ordering, I specified how the shoes should fit. I chose the style, the material, the color – a pair of classic wingtips in a deep rich brown. And because I’m a devil-may-care sort of guy, I ordered a second pair just like the first, only in black.

It would take months to fill my order, which isn’t something we immediate-gratification folks usually involve ourselves with. But I told myself I could forget about it, and would be pleasantly surprised when a box arrived in late summer with two new pairs of shoes, and that they’d be such fine and sturdy footwear that I’d never need to purchase another pair of shoes. Ever. But I couldn’t forget, because I’d get an email from the cobblers at every stage of development. “Raoul has your shoes on the lasts,” it would read. “He is meticulous, so there may be a slight delay…”

That was questionable logic; there was never a chance I was going to forget. What I failed to acknowledge at the time is that getting new shoes had always been a joyous exercise for me. I always think of that old black-and-white photograph of a young boy receiving new shoes. It was in Austria, outside an orphanage in 1946. The orphaned child, Werfel, sat clutching new leather oxfords to his chest, his head thrown back with a gigantic smile. On his feet were shoes that should have been discarded long ago. The American Red Cross had given the shoes to the child, and a photographer, Gerald Waller, captured the scene for Life magazine.

Going to a shoe store was always a treat for me, and a trip downtown for shoe-shopping was like going to Disneyland. Those places were a smorgasbord of stimuli. The intoxicating odor was distinctive and indescribable olfactory delight – undertones of shoe polish and cologne beneath the warm hug of new leather. There were odd sled-like stools with polished bent-wood frames and a slanted, rubber-matted platform on the front for prospective buyers to put their foot.

The fitting stools were just the right size for a kid to push around the store like a bulldozer. Every store had several Brannock devices, the industry standard of foot-fitting since 1925 used by sale clerks to determine a shopper’s shoe size. I didn’t know what it was, but suspected it was what Granddaddy would call a trap “to catch meddlers.” Despite my mother’s constant directive – “Leave that alone; that’s not a toy” – they were fun to play with even though all those lines and numbers associated with the sliding parts were simply gibberish to a kid. One store even had a gimmicky “X-ray” machine for a time. My head was too big to fit. Yes, of course I tried.

The string of downtown shoe stores with personalized service is long gone, replaced for a while by mall shoe stores, and eventually by shoe stores that are, for all practical purposes, self-service shoe warehouses.

Over the years, I went through dozens of pairs of canvas Chuck Taylor All-Star high-tops – literally. I’d apply layer upon layer of Shoe Goo, a viscous substance that would add a measure of “rubber” to the bottom of shoes that no self-respecting hobo would wear.

And then in my senior year of high school, I discovered a pair of sandals. Levis for Feet, they were called, with a high-intensity advertising campaign that convinced me that, with a pair of Levis on my feet, I would be a real trendsetter. I had some money, so I bought them.

That evening, when my father got home, he came into the kitchen while I was fixing a sandwich.

“Boy,” he said, “what is that on your feet?”

I told him I’d picked up a pair of shoes.

“Those aren’t shoes,” he said. “What did you pay for those?”

I had paid $30. Plus tax. “They were about 20 bucks,” I said nonchalantly.

“Twenty bucks?” he exclaimed. “Boy, you’re a dumba**!” He pointed to the black, non-descript dress shoes on his feet. “I paid less than 10 dollars for these, and they cover my whole #@& foot!”

In Bettye’s family lore, there have been occasional references to a place called The Dead Man’s Shoe Store. That’s not the name of it, of course, but it sold used shoes that someone likely told the kids of the town came from the closets of the deceased. When I heard this, my first thought was of my father’s ten-dollar dress shoes.

Last fall, I came home one day to find a large box with two shoe boxes inside. I opened the box and found my new shoes, each in its own felt draw-string bag. They were finely crafted and sleek as a speedboat. The edges of the soles were so finely polished they gleamed like the surface of a Chris-Craft runabout. They fit fine, although I’m almost afraid to wear them.

I wonder what my father would have to say. He’d surely ask how much I paid.

On second thought, I think I know exactly what he’d say.