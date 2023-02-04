It’s funny how memory can play tricks on you. One of my most enduring memories of childhood is watching television on Saturday morning and easily learning things from animated characters that I would have had trouble grasping in a classroom at Selma Street Elementary School.

However, memory failed me, it seems.

I was reading the New York Times last week when I came across an article that got my attention: “‘Schoolhouse Rock!’ at 50: Those Are Magic Numbers.” Of course, I dove in, as if it were written specifically from me. It took a while for me to realize that while my childhood memories are punctuated by episodic Schoolhouse Rock! lessons, the reality is that I was a bit beyond childhood. The first episode of Schoolhouse Rock!, “Three is a Magic Number,” aired on Jan. 6, 1973. I was in the 8th grade, and had become a newly minted teenager a few weeks earlier.

I recall these instructional little ditties as an integral part of my formative years, but I was gobsmacked to learn through a little bit of Googling that I was familiar with only the tip of the iceberg. Schoolhouse Rock! continued for seven seasons, with a new collection dropping every few years up until 2009. The last episode echoed the first: “The 3 Rs” urges viewers to reduce, reuse, and recycle.

The series was the brainchild of an advertising executive who hired a musician and composer named Bob Dorough to develop songs that would help kids learn. Dorough wrote and/or performed most of the works in the Schoolhouse Rock! catalog. He’d long been a professional jazz player, performing with Miles Davis and Blossom Dearie, among others, and his pedigree explains why so many of the children’s songs have resonated for so long.

Of course, I'm partial to one of the government episodes, to the point that, on a trip to Washington, D.C., once, I sat of the steps of the U.S. Capitol and couldn't help but sing: "I'm just a bill; I'm only a bill; and I'm sitting here on Capitol Hill."

The third installment of the second season, Grammar Rock, and the 14th of 65 episodes, is what I consider to be Dorough’s magnum opus, “Conjunction Junction.” And because at least a couple of generations of Americans know every word by heart, it’s understandable that Dorough’s works have been covered by many performers who came up during the Schoolhouse Rock! years. Two now deceased singer-songwriters, Jeff Buckley and Elliott Smith, folded Dorough’s songs into their own repertoire. There is even a tribute album available, in which contemporary artists perform Schoolhouse Rock! tunes.

Perhaps it’s time to resurrect the Schoolhouse Rock! catalog, and air them on every channel as public service announcements. While I’m partial to the Grammar Rock season, others would be particularly helpful in contemporary times. I’m thinking of America Rock, a dozen lessons on our nation’s formative events and processes. Episode 5 of the Money Rock season, “Tyrannosaurus Debt,” might serve as a wake-up call, as might the Science Rock and Earth Rock seasons.

Last week, there was apparently a special on television celebrating the Schoolhouse Rock! collection in a sing-along style. I missed it, which is part of the reason I’d like to see the little ditties return.

I need to sing along with my song once more, if for no other reason than to refresh my memory of the lyrics.