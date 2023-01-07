Perkins: Thought for food lingers from past meals

Recently we went to see a movie called “The Menu.” I didn’t know much about it and wasn’t quite sure what to expect. It turned out to be a sort of roast of the foodie culture, which, at least in my view, is ripe for ridicule.

Don’t get me wrong; I like good food. I enjoy eating it as much as I enjoy cooking it. I like to read about food, see pictures of food, and smell food cooking even when I won’t get any of it. If I were a dog, I would not be the sort of dog that eats what it wants and walks away from a dish that’s not empty. I would be the dog who wolfs down his bowl and then tries to eat every other dog’s food, too.

I have two journals for recipes; whenever I cook something that’s a keeper, or tweak one recipe or another, I put it in the books. On my phone I have links to a couple of cloud accounts so I can stash recipes I find online.

It seems odd to me when I stop to think about it because I don’t consider myself to be a particularly discerning diner. When I first left home, I moved to Savannah for a job. Near my apartment were a Burger King and a seafood restaurant called Cary Hilliard’s. I don’t remember having eaten anything else for months.

In college, it was delivery pizza or fast food. In the rare moments that I’d cook, it was some variation on a one-dish concoction that began with rice or noodles, chicken breast, canned cream of whatever soup, and copious amounts of cheese.

I have eaten many things that were unidentified without flinching, with the exception of a meal in Egypt, where the entrée included a large piece of meat that the server characterized as “beef.” But when my companions mused that in several days of traveling across the desert country, we’d seen no cows but plenty of camels, I lost my appetite.

I ate a dish of greens and noodles at family-style meal gathering at a lychee farm in rural Guangdong province in China. It had grubs in it for protein. I ate a healthy portion so as not to offend my host. It didn’t taste like chicken; fortunately, the grubs had no flavor at all. At another meal, I finished a bowl of shark fin soup for the same reason, only to have the host order me another bowl of the delicacy because he thought I liked it. I did not, but I ate the second bowl, too.

I remember good meals, too. One that stands out in my memory is a beef Wellington I had on a birthday dinner at a long-closed Fairhope restaurant years ago. It was outstanding. So was a giant steak I had at Nicholson’s Farmhouse in Havana, Florida, a million years ago. That place is long gone, too.

In more recent years, I have taken up cooking things more challenging than my old repertoire of chili, tacos, and grilled everything. I’ve discovered that it can be easy, and it can be treacherous. Some ingredients should come with a warning label. For instance, it makes sense that tahini should be well mixed before using, but no one told me I would need a cement truck to get the job done. Molasses should be handled carefully; otherwise, you’ll get the whole kitchen sticky.

And there are occasional landmines you won’t soon forget.

Throughout my life, I have heard reference to rotten eggs, such as “Last one in is a rotten egg.” Or an artesian well, with its concentration of hydrogen sulfide, stinks “like a rotten egg.” It had not occurred to me that I didn’t have a frame of reference for that – until I encountered an actual egg gone bad.

A bad egg does not smell like artesian well water, beached seaweed in the sun, or the paper mill on a windy day.

It’s near impossible to describe, so if you haven’t had the misfortune to experience the proverbial rotten egg, consider yourself fortunate.