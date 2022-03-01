Permit-less carry one step closer to passing

Last week the House of Representatives voted 65-37 on House Bill 272, which will allow Alabama citizens to carry concealed handguns without a permit.

Rep. Shane Stringer from Mobile County has three decades of law enforcement experience. His bill omitted the requirement that gun owners acquire a permit to carry a concealed handgun on their person, in their bags, and in their vehicles in HB 272. With its passage, the bill will now be sent upstairs to the Senate for a vote.

Pistol permits would still be accessible from each county sheriffs’ offices for other purposes. Such purposes would be the reciprocal agreements with other states and carrying guns in restricted areas. For instance, if you choose not to have a license in Alabama and you travel to Georgia and are stopped by law enforcement, you would be ticketed for not having a permit. This reason alone is enough to continue to get a permit for those who travel much.

“Permit-less Carry” has become a catch phrase in the political arena with the Democrats and Republicans split on the controversial issue. Much of law enforcement is split on it too, with many of the state’s police chiefs and sheriffs having opposed the bill. Those officials say the permits are an important safety precaution for law enforcement officials.