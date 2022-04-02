Phil’s House sheltered three generations – so far

My daddy died when I was 12 years old is the central theme of my life. It is the sentence on which all my other sentences hang.

He left for work and never came home. Forever and futilely, we listened for his keys to jingle in the back door.

Every day, for years, Mama cried and cried and cried. Every event, she lamented, I wish your daddy were here, until we hated the words. His absence was always present.

His father stood in his place at the weddings of his daughters. We lit candles to mark his spot.

Only the good die young, crooned Billy Joel. I turned the radio dial. Don’t rub it in.

Mama took 22 years to grieve herself to death. She tried and tried and tried to pull up from the pit. The grandchildren lifted her, yet caused her to ache for him even more.

After the early onset dementia diagnosis, he would have lovingly protected her, as he should have. Instead, she became my responsibility. I shouted angrily to the ghosts of them, YOU WERE SUPPOSED TO LOOK AFTER ME!!!! We had a baby and two kindergarteners. We moved in with her, into the house he built for her, so she didn’t have to lose that, too, so he could continue to shelter her.

There, in that household of tangible grief, I learned to find joy.

There, was exhaustion and pettiness.

There, were naps and forgiveness.

There, was piano playing and guitar picking.

There, was singing and laughing.

There, were children whispering and giggling.

There, was bickering over whose turn to rock the newest baby.

There, was pound cake and cornbread.

There, was conscious effort to attempt to live as they had attempted to live.

“Joy comes in the morning,” the psalmist comforts. Perhaps it also comes in the mourning. And in its lingering.

I can’t bring myself to gripe about the hour-long wait at the nail salon on the Saturday before Mother’s Day.

I gravitate to the deaf woman at the ukulele jam session, who can’t hear the music but can feel the vibration, and the atmosphere.

I do not fret whether toilet paper finds its way back to grocery store shelves; because in the meantime, we figure out ways to wipe our butts.

Let me not deceive. I can throw pity parties and pout like a pro. I can look Love squarely in the eyes with disgust: How dare you pray for me.

However.

After intense introverted comas, I rouse to remember that eventually, the rain breaks the sweltering heat; and eventually, the sun breaks the torrential rain. And azaleas and dogwoods bloom on April 5th. At least since 1978.

Celeste King Conner still lives in the house her daddy built for her mama. She raised her children there. It’s been Home for three generations, so far. Email her at celestekconner@gmail.com.