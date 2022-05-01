Picking the GOAT movie list

As I sail into my sunset years, I find I am perennially cranky but rarely angry. Now I am hot. Recently the AFI, whatever that is, announced the 100 best movies of all-time.

Who really cares what flick checked in at number 82 or number 27, but get a load of the final four: (4) Gone With the Wind, (3) The Godfather, (2) Casablanca, and number (1), all time, the thermonuclear, kick your fanny movie…Citizen Kane. What! This surely must be some cruel April Fool joke.

It so happens the individuals who voted on this list got two of the final four correct. I could see Casablanca among the best, but Gone With the Wind should have been removed from the voting to give everybody else a chance. GWTW is simply the best ever as anyone with a modicum of intelligence (or raised in Atlanta) can clearly see. It is so far superior to all would be rivals that I would submit this proposition, nobody is in second place, they’re all fighting it out for third.

The Godfather is a good serviceable film-Michael, Don Corleone, the horse’s head, Sonny-good movie but top 4? Likewise, Citizen Kane has a few moments and maybe deserves a spot in the top 50. Forget spending a couple hours watching it. All you need to know is Rosebud.

When know-nothings like Steven Spielberg , Martin Scorcese and Richard Dreyfuss all pick Citizen Kane, it confirms my long-held belief that just because a person works in a particular profession it does not necessarily follow that they actually know anything about that profession.

I would be hard pressed to come up with a definite number 2 on my list. I enjoy quirky little films rather than message movies. If I have to think about a movie I probably don’t like it. I may want to watch a cult classic like Raising Arizona or even a true hidden gem like Cannery Row, Rambling Rose or Miss Firecracker.

The fact that none of my friends will watch Zulu with me indicates how benighted and provincial they really are. Sometimes it is difficult to be the only sage around. Since I generally try to educate you, the reader, what can you take away from today’s epistle?

Simply this; when the pinheads publish lists and rankings that you don’t agree with, don’t become suicidal or even depressed. Just spend time with Rhett, Scarlet, Melanie, and, of course, Mammy. You will immediately rally.

Onward.