I took my writing class, in which I was extremely comfortable. She took metalwork, in which she was extremely uncomfortable. Now, she has two new birdhouses to remind her that she won her anxious battle.

Meanwhile, all week long, I’d spied a white 1990s-era Ford F-250 in the parking lot. I like to figure people out, so I tried to match it up with the folks at summer camp (who were not all old, by the way, certainly not in spirit). I decided the truck belonged to the 30ish-looking man in blacksmithing class. I decided this because my welder son drives a white 1990s-era Ford F-250. On the last night, as I took Pink Celeste’s picture in front of the huge hibiscus tree with the large pink blossoms which enveloped her, I saw the man walking to his truck. I said, “Come on! I want to meet him! I knew that was his truck!”