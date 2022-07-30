Please don't murder me

One day last week, I was on my way back to work after lunch and got caught by cross-traffic at Park Avenue. As I waited, I watched a cyclist stopped on the other side of the street.

It was the bicycle that caught my eye; it was oddly shaped, appeared to have some unusual features, and looked expensive, at least as far as bicycles go. The rider was wearing cycling gear with the same color scheme as the machine, and was putting on a backpack and adjusting the matching helmet, but instead of mounting the bike and pedaling off, the cyclist began to walk, pushing the bike.

I turned south and drove past, and noticed that the cycle’s rear tire was flapping and squishing as the rider pushed. At the next cross street, I turned around and drove back, and then pulled over to speak to the cyclist.

“Hey, can I take you somewhere to get that tire fixed?”

The cyclist looked over and I saw that he was a man a bit older than I am, except lean and fit like an athlete. He began to talk: “I have an inner tube and everything I need in my pack,” he said, “except a wrench, and I need a wrench to take this off.” He gestured toward the back wheel. “I was just going to go home …”

In hindsight, I realized he seemed a bit nervous. But oblivion is my middle name, so I said, “Let’s just stick it in the back of the SUV here and I’ll drive you. It’s too hot to be walking.”

So the man folded up his bike – it’s one of those fancy folding bikes like Europeans have so they can take them on local trains – and we struck out for his house. I think.

We introduced ourselves, and the man talked throughout the six-mile drive. I’d been listening to a random mix of music when I encountered the cyclist, and had turned the volume off when I stopped to speak. Even though the volume was off, the random playlist continued. And we hadn’t been five blocks before I noticed the title of the next song scroll across my dashboard display: “Dire Wolf, The Grateful Dead, Workingman’s Dead.”

At home we’ve often spoken of the weird synchronicity of hearing a word for the first time, and then having it crop up on a sign, or in a book, or in some dialogue on TV or in a movie. A few days earlier, we’d been watching “Jeopardy,” and the question to one answer was “Who is Iggy Pop?” That evening, in a different program, I recognized the background music as an obscure Iggy Pop song.

So when “Dire Wolf” scrolled across the display, it gave me pause. The lyrics of “Dire Wolf” tell of a man who opens his door to find a behemoth dire wolf. He gives in to the inevitable and invites the animal inside to play cards.

“The wolf came in, I got my cards; we sat down for a game

I cut my deck to the Queen of Spades; but the cards were all the same

Don't murder me; I beg of you don't murder me; Please don't murder me…”

It was only then that what had apparently occurred to my passenger early on finally occurred to me. What if this guy wants to murder me? I imagined the pair of us in a cartoon panel, each sizing up the other suspiciously, and each with a thought balloon over our heads reading “I think I can take this guy…”

Honestly, it was just a passing thought. We talked about motorcycles, bicycles, distances, hills, heat, and whatnot. And in due time, we arrived in front of a house that may or may not have been his. If I were him, I’d have given a fake address several blocks from my actual residence, and then busied myself with my belongings until the Good Samaritan had driven off. Then I’d push my bike home.

These are thoughts I’m not proud of. I wish we lived in a world where a guy could see someone with a flat tire, offer them a ride, and perform a good deed without wondering if they’d let the Dire Wolf into their car.

When I got home and related the events of my day, this particular story was met with consternation. “Don’t tell me that,” she said. “Don’t you remember the guy who gave a woman a ride the other day and she shot him? He had to be taken out of town to get his arm fixed.”

She’s right, of course. No offense to the other guy, but I suppose we both made foolish choices. Fortunately it all worked out for the best – no wolves, no murder.

The guy even offered me $20 for the trouble. I told him to just pay it forward.

Maybe I should have added, “Just don’t give a ride to a stranger.”