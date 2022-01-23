Please, no diving in whirlpool

Is it just me or do you also see absurdities in every corner? I was walking out of the gym and glanced down at the whirlpool. Old guys like me call it a whirlpool while younger, hipper folks refer to it as a Jacuzzi.
Anyway the whirlpool is about 6 feet on a side and maybe 3 feet deep. There, right at my feet, was a warning sign, NO DIVING. What kind of an idiot would dive into a concrete pool not much larger than a bathtub? If some schmoe decided to do a triple gainer wouldn’t he pretty much deserve whatever scuff marks resulted?
On the other hand, would the sign even be there if some dolt hadn’t at some time attempted a swan dive into said oasis. I wrote a while ago about the sign I saw in Atlanta thanking me for smoking after I had used the bathroom. I see other messages warning me not to get in the shower with my hair dryer on, not to drink gasoline, to point the cork in a champagne bottle away from my eyes, to not hit golf balls at the driving range if someone is standing in front of me, to not stand on the top step of a ladder, ad nauseum, ad infinitum.
We are clearly a nation of morons. I personally favor the Darwinian solution to most of these problems. For example, let’s remove the NO DIVING sign. Pretty soon those stupid enough to dive into a whirlpool will become extinct leaving behind a smarter group of Homo Sapiens better suited to survival in the presence of a whirlpool. You can agree or disagree with Charles Darwin, but most of us would certainly accept the concept of survival of the fittest.
Many of these warning signs seem to deal with what an epidemiologist would call a self-limiting infection. In other words, the disease kills off the hosts until there are no more hosts. At that point the disease ceases to exist. When enough people have flipped on a hair dryer in the shower, that particular problem will be eliminated.
Next time you are allowed out for your exercise period take a look around at all the mindless warning signs you can see. I can accept the standard Stop Sign. I can even tolerate the Walk/Don’t Walk signs though it seems unnecessary overkill, the option being to step in front of an onrushing bus.
I move we do away with all these stupid signs and maybe devolve to one universal sign. “Warning! If You Do Something Really Stupid, Something Really Bad Might Happen To You.” One sign, on universal caveat.
Onward.