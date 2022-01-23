Please, no diving in whirlpool

Is it just me or do you also see absurdities in every corner? I was walking out of the gym and glanced down at the whirlpool. Old guys like me call it a whirlpool while younger, hipper folks refer to it as a Jacuzzi.

Anyway the whirlpool is about 6 feet on a side and maybe 3 feet deep. There, right at my feet, was a warning sign, NO DIVING. What kind of an idiot would dive into a concrete pool not much larger than a bathtub? If some schmoe decided to do a triple gainer wouldn’t he pretty much deserve whatever scuff marks resulted?

On the other hand, would the sign even be there if some dolt hadn’t at some time attempted a swan dive into said oasis. I wrote a while ago about the sign I saw in Atlanta thanking me for smoking after I had used the bathroom. I see other messages warning me not to get in the shower with my hair dryer on, not to drink gasoline, to point the cork in a champagne bottle away from my eyes, to not hit golf balls at the driving range if someone is standing in front of me, to not stand on the top step of a ladder, ad nauseum, ad infinitum.