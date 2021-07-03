Plimpton’s pyrotechnics

As I lay on my cot looking at the ceiling, I heard some popping sounds nearby, and went outside to investigate. I found three Chinese kids along the roadway puffing on cigars. When they saw me, they weren’t sure what to make of a 6-foot, 2-inch Caucasian. Clearly they’d never seen a Westerner. But they waved me over anyway. On the dirt road was a telltale crumpled brown paper sack just like the ones we used to clutch when we’d leave the roadside fireworks stand on the outskirts of New Brockton, and I knew what was going on: these boys had some illicit Chinese fireworks. One of them handed me a cigar-like stick with a burning ember on the end, and then gave me a package of rockets. I was in my mid-30s, but in that moment I was 16 again, giddily touching the dim red glow of my cigar to fuse after fuse and watching stuff blow up. Out of the corner of my eye, I noticed someone approaching — a severe-looking man in a military-style uniform. Clearly he was some sort of authority figure. The Chinese boys and I froze, and in that moment I wondered if they were thinking the same thing I was — that we were headed for a jail cell, or worse.