Point and shoot: An elegy for photography

We had a trip to India planned for last spring, and several months beforehand, I convinced myself that I needed a new digital camera to capture the sights. The camera arrived before Halloween, and I set it aside. I later opened it, took a picture of a lamp, and set it aside again. Soon the time to leave for our trip was drawing near, but the novel coronavirus got to India first. They closed the border about 10 days before our planned arrival, and we started the process of cancelling everything.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A year passed before I really took the new camera for a spin. It’s nothing like the F3. Everything is electronic, and the language isn’t the same. The instruction manual is voluminous. In spite of my ineptitude, I have gotten some interesting photographs. Of course, the best of them occurred when I didn’t have my hands on the camera. I’d stumbled across a setting called “intervalometer,” so I turned it on and set the camera on the ground while I was feeding ducks. It was pointed toward the ducks and took a photo every three seconds. A couple of them look as though they were deliberate.