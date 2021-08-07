Point and shoot: An elegy for photography

I have a new camera. I feel like I can say that because I’ve barely used it. Unfortunately, I can recast the previous sentence and it’s still true: I can barely use it.
I’ve taken snapshots as long as I can remember, and when I come across one, I wonder why I ever took another. Grainy, faded Polaroids that look so bad it’s difficult to tell who the people are. By comparison, snapshots taken with earlier cameras used by various extended family members are as clear as the images they captured.
I’d actually given up on the idea until I had a photojournalism class in college. We were handed a Pentax K-1000 and told to buy Kodak Tri-X black and white film. Dr. Jerry Brown taught us the basics of photography, the simple manual controls and the techniques and philosophies of news photography. I soon sold my bicycle and bought a Nikon FM, another manual camera with simple controls. Later I received a Nikon F3 as a gift, which was serendipitous because the FM died shortly thereafter.
The F3 still performs brilliantly after exposing miles of film over the years. The problem is that 35mm photo film, once ubiquitous, is as difficult to find as a unicorn these days. I recall the advent of digital photography, and the first digital camera that came to our office, a mongrelized Nikon F3 body with a large electronic block crafted by Kodak attached to the back. It cost as much as a new midsize sedan at the time. Now far better cameras are built into our smartphones as an afterthought.
We had a trip to India planned for last spring, and several months beforehand, I convinced myself that I needed a new digital camera to capture the sights. The camera arrived before Halloween, and I set it aside. I later opened it, took a picture of a lamp, and set it aside again. Soon the time to leave for our trip was drawing near, but the novel coronavirus got to India first. They closed the border about 10 days before our planned arrival, and we started the process of cancelling everything.
A year passed before I really took the new camera for a spin. It’s nothing like the F3. Everything is electronic, and the language isn’t the same. The instruction manual is voluminous. In spite of my ineptitude, I have gotten some interesting photographs. Of course, the best of them occurred when I didn’t have my hands on the camera. I’d stumbled across a setting called “intervalometer,” so I turned it on and set the camera on the ground while I was feeding ducks. It was pointed toward the ducks and took a photo every three seconds. A couple of them look as though they were deliberate.
Between the demise of film and my acquisition of this camera, I used a couple of different point-and-shoot digital cameras or my smartphone, and those devices are simple enough. But I missed the way the F3 seemed like an extension of my eye; looking through the viewfinder, a person could frame a shot, check focus and exposure quickly and press the shutter. The drawback is that you’d have no idea what you will wind up with, because you can’t see results until the film is processed and prints are made.
With this gizmo, you can see your resulting images right away – assuming you can see. That’s a new problem; I believe this new device was built with eagle-eyed photographers in mind.
The viewfinder is electronic, so what I see is a tiny screen showing what the lens sees. I have the option of dialing in various diopters for my aging eyes. On the back of the camera is a larger screen that shows what my photo looks like. I have yet to figure out how to set everything up so that I don’t have to fumble two different pairs of glasses to try and see what I’ve got.
Fortunately, the lenses focus automatically, and with much greater accuracy that I could muster these days, as the crystal-clear picture of a duck trying to eat my finger will attest. And there’s really no need for me to be able to see the resulting photos; I can just pretend it’s all on a roll of film destined for the drug store.
Better yet, I could just keep taking photographs with my smartphone, like most everyone else does. The phone is clever enough that those photos have never looked like the fuzzy Polaroids of youth.
