Politics unusual

On Wednesday afternoon, my desk phone rang while I was busy; rather than answer it, I let it go to voicemail. In the end, I was glad I did.

When I played the message back, a woman was screaming profanities at me. The message was brief, and nestled among the locker-room invective was the claim that the president was “staging a Reichstag at the U.S. Capitol.”

I might have mistaken the caller for the “Angry Grandma” in a series of off-color videos on social media, in which a teenager plays pranks on his grandmother, who responds with language that would embarrass a rap star. But I recognized the caller’s name. I’ve heard from her before, often accusing me of suppressing voices from the political left.

Several times a week, I hear from readers on the political right who accuse me of bias, or of being a socialist, or a fascist, or a liberal, or lumped in with the “mainstream media” and included in a blanket of disgust.