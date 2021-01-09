Politics unusual

On Wednesday afternoon, my desk phone rang while I was busy; rather than answer it, I let it go to voicemail. In the end, I was glad I did.
When I played the message back, a woman was screaming profanities at me. The message was brief, and nestled among the locker-room invective was the claim that the president was “staging a Reichstag at the U.S. Capitol.”
I might have mistaken the caller for the “Angry Grandma” in a series of off-color videos on social media, in which a teenager plays pranks on his grandmother, who responds with language that would embarrass a rap star. But I recognized the caller’s name. I’ve heard from her before, often accusing me of suppressing voices from the political left.
Several times a week, I hear from readers on the political right who accuse me of bias, or of being a socialist, or a fascist, or a liberal, or lumped in with the “mainstream media” and included in a blanket of disgust.
What’s maddening about it is that this isn’t the mainstream media — it’s a local newspaper. The vast majority of what is presented on the editorial page as “Our View” is confined to local or state level issues. Rarely do we speak to national issues of policy or politics. The commentary is a carefully curated mix from across the political spectrum. It’s meant to be a forum — a concept that dates to ancient Rome as a place for the exchange of ideas and discussion.
I fear that staid Roman tradition has run its course. There is little exchange of ideas in America today. It’s been replaced by intellectual warfare created by a steady diet of cloistered commentary. People either tune into conservative outlets or liberal outlets, and what they get is, largely, opinion masqueraded as news and shaped to appeal to the outlet's particular audience. People today get their information from media personalities rather than news readers, and they mistakenly take what they say as gospel. People follow those whose ideas most closely mirror their own, and seldom stop to consider another perspective. Soon confirmation bias hardens the mind.
We saw the culmination of that Wednesday when an angry mob broke into the U.S. Capitol. I was horrified, as I would hope millions of Americans were.
However, I am cheered by the reaction of many of those in Congress, such as Mitch McConnell and Lindsay Graham, who were jarred into clear vision, and the exodus of staff and Cabinet members who saw Wednesday’s debacle as crossing the Rubicon.
Truth be known, I loathe politics. I find nothing redeeming about plotting and scheming to undercut “the other side.” I mute campaign ads and toss campaign circulars in the recycling bin. I open campaign mail to see if there’s a postage-paid reply envelope; if so, I cram all the propaganda inside and mail it back to the sender on their dime.
A couple of years ago, poor Melania Trump got a deluge of grief over a jacket she wore that featured a slogan on the back: “I really don’t care. Do U?” I just wanted to know where she bought it, and if they make a properly spelled and punctuated version for fat men. The first lady’s jacket summed up my thoughts on politics in six simple words. Vigorous writing, Strunk and White say, is concise.
I long for the time in which I had no inkling of the political leanings of the people around me, when politicians were uniformly mistrusted and people of all walks of life would rather talk about baseball, football, the latest book or movie, their favorite coffee, last week’s sermon, the meaning of life, the family pet, or who was the Grateful Dead’s best keyboard player (it’s Pigpen, by the way).
There’s a reason cat videos are so popular.
Bill Perkins is editorial page editor of The Dothan Eagle. E-mail: bperkins@dothaneagle.com.