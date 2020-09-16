President Trump brokers Middle East peace and prosperity

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman observed in a column he wrote in 1996 that "no two countries that both have a McDonald's have ever fought a war against each other."

Some have looked into how ironclad this rule is. But, in general, the point is pretty powerful.

The assumption is that countries that have American fast food franchises are generally interested in freedom of commerce, and that the more a nation's focus is on commerce and economic prosperity, the less it is interested in war.

This provides perspective on the new historic peace agreement signed by the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Israel, the so-called Abraham Accords.

What has driven the seemingly unimaginable to happen?

Two Muslim Persian Gulf states stepped out on their own and signed a peace agreement with the Jewish state of Israel; moreover, they did so without any kind of agreement having been reached between Israel and the Palestinians. This was once thought highly improbable, if not impossible.

One useful place to look to get a handle on what's happening is the Heritage Foundation Index of Economic Freedom. The index ranks 180 countries around the world according to how economically free they are.