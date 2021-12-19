Ratings sometimes not on target

One of the things that seems to be widespread is the apparent compulsion to rate everything. You can get movie ratings on Rotten Tomatoes, star ratings on local businesses, numerical ratings on other products and services, ad infinitum, ad nauseum.
I rarely participate because a particular experience may have multiple parts. For example, I was recently, for reasons unknown, locked out of my online bank access. I called the customer service department only to have a devil of a time getting a real person. I had to make numerous calls to finally get past the computer to reach a living being.
After the contact I was asked to rate the experience on a scale from 1 to 10. Well, the initial contact with the computer was awful; a definite 1. Once I got to a person my problem was quickly and pleasantly resolved. So was my experience a 1 or a 10?
As an aside, the MSN website has some kind of poll where folks vote on some question of the day. Today’s question was which kind of kitchen appliance could you live without? (a) refrigerator, (b) stove, © I don’t know. About 20% of voters chose ©. Why would anybody respond to a meaningless poll and answer, “I don’t know.” It doesn’t matter in the cosmic scheme of things. Pick one, it affects nobody or nuthin’.
At any event, rating is ubiquitous and widespread. Virtually everything has some kind of approval rating somewhere. At this moment our fearless leader, Uncle Joe, (or Brandon if you prefer) has a favorable rating below 40%. I have never been asked to give Joe a favorable or unfavorable grade so my opinion isn’t registered.
The movie ratings are a moving target. When Shawshank Redemption first showed up it was a 2-star project. Over the years it has gradually been upgraded to a 4-star perhaps because by now every person on the planet has seen it many times and come to appreciate the wily ways of Andy DuFresne.
My own taste in movies doesn’t correlate very well with the critics. I will frequently enjoy a flick that the critics pan or more often loathe a movie the critics rave about. Mable, my lovely bride, a more pacific person you have rarely met, measures her appreciation of movies by the number of explosions in each. To each his own.
By now you are either agreeing or disagreeing with my dissatisfaction with ratings. Is something an 8 or a 9 or a 7 and why? What is the difference? There has to be a method for simplifying this problem. As always, I am searching for ways to improve the lives of the Twelve Loyal Readers.
Let’s remove the arbitrary range we are so often presented with. We will begin with an easy one. How do you rate the typical Norm column on a scale from 9 to 10? How much easier can it be than this?
Onward.