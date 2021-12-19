Ratings sometimes not on target

One of the things that seems to be widespread is the apparent compulsion to rate everything. You can get movie ratings on Rotten Tomatoes, star ratings on local businesses, numerical ratings on other products and services, ad infinitum, ad nauseum.

I rarely participate because a particular experience may have multiple parts. For example, I was recently, for reasons unknown, locked out of my online bank access. I called the customer service department only to have a devil of a time getting a real person. I had to make numerous calls to finally get past the computer to reach a living being.

After the contact I was asked to rate the experience on a scale from 1 to 10. Well, the initial contact with the computer was awful; a definite 1. Once I got to a person my problem was quickly and pleasantly resolved. So was my experience a 1 or a 10?

As an aside, the MSN website has some kind of poll where folks vote on some question of the day. Today’s question was which kind of kitchen appliance could you live without? (a) refrigerator, (b) stove, © I don’t know. About 20% of voters chose ©. Why would anybody respond to a meaningless poll and answer, “I don’t know.” It doesn’t matter in the cosmic scheme of things. Pick one, it affects nobody or nuthin’.