Redistricting session underway

The Census Bureau is now a large U.S. governmental department which makes and releases census projections throughout the 10-year span of drawing new districts. Their projections are fairly accurate.

We in Alabama were very concerned that we would lose a congressional seat from projections beginning five years ago. The actual figures gave us a reprieve. Alabama learned that our population grew by over five million. Therefore, we will keep our seven seats in Congress. We saved the seat by the skin of our teeth. We were right on the cusp. Many of you will be glad to know that the seat we saved was lost by New York.

This tells me that the Census Bureau figures are unbiased nor affected by politics. If they were, they would have showed the count to give the seat to New York. If given to New York, it would be a blue Democratic seat, in Alabama it will be a red Republican seat.