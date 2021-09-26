Remember those 'wad' of money days?

Today’s epistle may spark a bit of nostalgia amongst the older Twelve Loyal Readers. It won’t do much for the younger Normsters (if there are any younger readers).
Remember when you were a child? Someone would give you a few pennies and excitement would reign supreme. You might invest in some bubble gum or maybe a few pieces of candy and all would be well with the world. Sometime around age 10, the dime became the prize. Saturdays would see brother Zeke and I accompany our mother to the grocery which was strategically adjacent to the Woolworth’s five and dime. To keep us under control she would promise us a dime when she was finished.
In days of yore there was always some treasure that could be acquired for 10 cents. Zeke and I gravitated toward plastic soldiers...we called them army men and long before G.I. Joe, we accumulated masses of them. Once, showing early deviousness, my father gave each of us a dime.
Our choices were a Baby Ruth or a comic book. I went for the Baby Ruth while Zeke opted for the comic book. The candy was immediately snarfed down and 20 minutes later as Zeke finished the comic book, I picked it up. For once I had my cake and ate it, too.
On special occasions like birthdays, we might receive a bit of folding money. With $5, we considered ourselves rich because we could buy everything we wanted and isn’t that the very definition of rich?
At some point the coins became bills, and I always liked to have a few in my wallet, mostly ones. Then it became a habit to have what we termed a “wad.” I never had much money, but, if I handed over $20 and got $12 back in change, I’d ask for ones so my “wad” would be more impressive.
As my wealth from Social Security amassed I began carrying a couple of hundred dollar bills as “just in case” money even though a C-Note doesn’t go nearly as far as it once did. I figured I could deal with most contingencies. Sadly, it appears those days are over.
Wednesday I stopped at a fast food place only to be told, “We don’t take cash.” Wha?! Don’t take cash? In my eight decades, at a point in my humble existence where I can actually afford a small “wad,” it is now essentially useless. How can the Tooth Fairy cope with this, leave a Visa card under the pillow? If I send the Seal Team off to get themselves some ice cream, do I have to purchase a Coldstone gift card first?
For years, I have taken comfort in having a bit of cash. Now, to my horror, I find that perhaps the best use of cash is to light one of my Henry Clay stogies. And how do you make a “wad” out of a Visa card? These wandering random thoughts from an old guy will certainly not resonate with the younger crowd. What is cash to them? An inconvenient lump in the pocket?
Our kids carry wealth on a small bit of plastic. If they are a tad short of funds, the card allows for it. Maybe it works for them but they will never know the joy of buying an army man, a ham sandwich, and an ice cream soda all for 50 cents at the Woolworth’ lunch counter.