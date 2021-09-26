Remember those 'wad' of money days?

At some point the coins became bills, and I always liked to have a few in my wallet, mostly ones. Then it became a habit to have what we termed a “wad.” I never had much money, but, if I handed over $20 and got $12 back in change, I’d ask for ones so my “wad” would be more impressive.

As my wealth from Social Security amassed I began carrying a couple of hundred dollar bills as “just in case” money even though a C-Note doesn’t go nearly as far as it once did. I figured I could deal with most contingencies. Sadly, it appears those days are over.

Wednesday I stopped at a fast food place only to be told, “We don’t take cash.” Wha?! Don’t take cash? In my eight decades, at a point in my humble existence where I can actually afford a small “wad,” it is now essentially useless. How can the Tooth Fairy cope with this, leave a Visa card under the pillow? If I send the Seal Team off to get themselves some ice cream, do I have to purchase a Coldstone gift card first?

For years, I have taken comfort in having a bit of cash. Now, to my horror, I find that perhaps the best use of cash is to light one of my Henry Clay stogies. And how do you make a “wad” out of a Visa card? These wandering random thoughts from an old guy will certainly not resonate with the younger crowd. What is cash to them? An inconvenient lump in the pocket?