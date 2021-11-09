Remembering Judge Aderholt

He served the public for more than 50 years. As a judge, he presided over each case with integrity and impartiality. He was the circuit judge for the 25th Judicial Circuit for 30 years, 1977-2007. He was first elected circuit judge in 1976. He would have continued serving the people of Winston and Marion counties if it were not for an antiquated law in Alabama that judges cannot not run for office after age 70.

When Judge Aderholt first ran in 1976, he bucked a Democratic tidal wave in the state and was the only Republican elected in North Alabama that year. Our state had been overwhelmingly Democratic from the 1870s through 1964 because of the aftermath of the Civil War and Reconstruction. However, there was one area of the state that never bought into the Southern Secession from the Union. The folks in Northwest Alabama did not own slaves and figured they did not need to fight a war over slavery for the rich planters of the Black Belt. Therefore, when Alabama seceded from the Union, Winston County seceded from Alabama. Thus, Winston County became the Free State of Winston. During the 80-year period from 1884 to 1964, every statewide elected official in Alabama was a Democrat and also every local and legislative officeholder ran as a Democrat with the exception of one county – Winston had Republican officeholders.