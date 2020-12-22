Republican Senate is more important than the presidency

It was obvious that Democrats knew all along that the race would boil down to Michigan, Wisconsin, and especially Pennsylvania. Democrats had lost these three states by a razor-thin margin to Trump in 2016 and they were the reason Trump edged Hillary Clinton. The key to victory was turning out the Democratic African American vote in Philadelphia and Detroit. Early voting and especially mail-in voting helped accomplish this mission.

Another proven political maxim applied, “Primarily, more people vote against someone than for someone.” More people voted against Donald Trump than voted for Joe Biden.

One final thought on presidential politics. The national television networks are unabashedly and unashamedly biased. All of them, and polling may be dead. Very few people, especially Republicans, will trust poll numbers again. One final day poll had Biden beating Trump by 18 points in Wisconsin. He carried the state by less than 1%.

More importantly for Alabama is that the Republican party will more than likely keep the majority in the United States Senate. In the Senate the majority party makes the rules and gets all the committee chairmanships. Our senior senator, Richard Shelby, will retain the chairmanships of the Senate Appropriations Committee and the subcommittee on Defense Appropriations.