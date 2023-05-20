One day years ago, I happened to be “in charge” at work for a day or two, and one afternoon, a cascading series of snafus made it clear that the paper wasn’t going to get out on time. Being late was a big deal, and I was brimming with anxiety. There was no telling when the product would reach the last process in the mailroom before the loading dock, which was Mr. Alley’s domain. In the early evening, I made my way to his department and found him at his desk in an area separated from the large concrete room by a metal cage. Mr. Alley was a big guy, an imposing figure with a ubiquitous unlit stogie and an expression that did not invite chitchat. I stepped into the cage and told him what was going on, and that he could count on everything being at least an hour late, maybe two. I braced myself for a tirade.

Mr. Alley never broke eye contact with me as he removed the nubby tobacco knot from his mouth and spoke: “You know, in all the years I have worked here, nobody has ever come down and given me a heads-up about things going sideways,” he said. “I really appreciate it.”

Then he told me not to worry about it, that they’d most likely be able to make up the time between the press and the dock. We visited a bit, and then I went back upstairs feeling a great deal of relief.

When Mr. Alley died a year or so later, I went to his funeral. When I walked into the small brick church in Bay Springs, the first person I encountered was Robert Byrd, the funeral director. “Bill Perkins, I swan! You go to more funerals than I do!”

As I stepped from the vestibule into the sanctuary, the pews were filled, and everyone was looking back to see who Robert was talking to. Other than Robert, I didn’t know a soul. But Mr. Alley was so popular that people were sitting in the aisles in wooden ladderback chairs. The service was extraordinary. The cigar-chomping foreman no one thought to loop in on workflow issues was well-loved and highly regarded in his church community. He’d had a tremendous singing voice tailor-made for old-time church music and, fittingly, his fellow gospel crooners sang him home.

On the way back to the office, I thought about the facets of Mr. Alley I’d never known, and I remembered something I read somewhere long ago, summed up in the line, “Always go to the funeral.”

It’s good advice.

Recently, the mother of a good friend passed away, and several of us planned to make the trip into Georgia to attend the service. We wanted to prop up our pal and honor his mom, who we’d all met and held in high esteem. A text thread ensued, along with an offer of consolidated transportation. “Sunny will drive us,” it read. “He knows the way.”

Riding in one vehicle made sense, of course, and while I usually prefer to take my own car, I acquiesced. And on the appointed morning, we drove out of the Dothan city limits to Sunny’s country estate.

Sunny is not likely the name on his birth certificate, and I’ve never asked how he came by that nickname. If it’s not because of his ebullient personality, it ought to be. He is the original happy camper, and his buoyant demeanor makes any situation lighter. The neighborhood kids call him Mr. Sunshine, because they were obviously raised in the good Southern tradition of addressing one’s elders with an honorific of respect.

After a quick tour of the estate, Bee, Sister, and I piled into Mr. Sunshine’s SUV and rolled down the narrow ribbon of two-lane asphalt toward Leary, a small burg just outside of Jim Cook’s hometown, which he lovingly referred to as “The Binny.” Mr. Sunshine did indeed know the way, or if he didn’t, he faked it well. He regaled us with stories that made the trip seem much shorter, interrupting himself occasionally to point out an interesting landmark. Rain threatened, but we pulled up to the Leary United Methodist Church without need for umbrellas. There were cars everywhere, as if the whole county had turned out to get a seat in the small brick church.

I have always taken a keen interest in the funerals of people I didn’t know well. If a funeral is well-rendered, a stranger will leave mourning a relationship that never was. To say Bernice’s funeral was done right would be an understatement. I had only been around Bernice a time or two, but I found her delightful, dignified, graceful, and nimble in conversation, qualities she passed along to her son, my pal. Her service was what one might expect from a small-town Methodist church – hymns and remembrances, laughter and tears. A former pastor, Jean, returned to officiate, as she and Bernice had become fast friends during her time in the pulpit there. A granddaughter presented a heartfelt tribute in a strong and steady voice overcome with emotion only once.

When the service ended, we headed back to the vehicle while Mr. Sunshine walked a friend to her car a block or so away, and I took a beat to look around. The streets were empty except for the funeral crowd. Like many small towns, Leary’s vibrant days are behind it. Even the town’s Methodist church, down to a handful of members, is closing its doors, its faithful bound for nearby congregations.

As we pulled out of town, our stomachs were growling. We’d missed the family meal and our appetites were on Central time, so we were intent on finding something somewhere in the hinterlands. We spied a sign for a barbecue restaurant off the main road, but when we got there, it was long gone. A Mexican place was shuttered, too, and although we’d decided to wait until we got back to Alabama to eat, we were all in need of a bathroom break. Sunny knew of a country store up ahead called Jerry’s, so we stopped there as the rain that had threatened us all day seemed imminent.

The restroom was in the back, through an opening covered with strips of heavy industrial-grade plastic and off to the right. Across the room was the meat market work area, where a young man with a fierce-looking cleaver was breaking down a rack of ribs straight off the smoker. After my turn in the restroom, I stepped back into the store, where Sunny waited with an armload of smoked ribs that he handed off, along with his American Express card. “Get these, and I’ll be right out,” he said, and then disappeared through the plastic curtain.

When I got up front, Bee and Sister were waiting, and looking wistfully through the doors to the torrential rain that had commenced during our pit stop. When Sunny walked up, a man who seemed to be in charge at the store told him to back the SUV under the awning at the front of the store. The automatic doors were open, and he seemed to be motioning our chauffeur to back on into the store to pick us up. Mr. Sunshine stopped short and opened the rear hatch, and Sister climbed in and scampered over the seat as if she were an 8-year-old child while the people at Jerry’s laughed and laughed.

Despite getting drenched fetching the car, Mr. Sunshine remained sunny, entertaining us with more tales until we arrived in Ashford, where we were lured into a storefront called Sugar Skullz. Having marinated in the aroma of Jerry’s smoked ribs for the last hour, we ordered more food than any four people could eat, and we soon returned to the backroads bound for the Sunshine Farm.

What would have been a sad and somber experience turned out to be a celebration of a life well-lived. We should all wish for such a sunny send-off.