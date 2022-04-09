Riding with the Kang

On long trips for a short time, Elvis Presley was our navigator. When I recall that, we’re in a sleek black 1960 Cadillac Biarritz convertible with red leather interior, blasting along a two-lane in the middle of nowhere America with no particular destination in mind. I’m behind a steering wheel as large as a hula hoop with what’s left of my hair whipping wildly; El is anachronistically clad in the black leather jumpsuit from the ’68 Comeback Special and fighting a folding map from the Sinclair station while his midnight pompadour remained perfectly still in the wind.

“Whoa there, hoss,” warns the Kang. “Road hazard ahead.”

That’s how I remember it, but it wasn’t that way at all. We were in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where we’d flown to attend my niece’s wedding. The flight cost more than expected, likely because who wants to go to Grand Rapids? We decided if we’d gone all that way, we’d see the sights, so we rented a car and planned a drive to Niagara Falls.

I’d rented a black SUV at the Grand Rapids airport, so the morning after the wedding, we headed out across Michigan to the Canadian border, then onto the King’s Highway to Niagara Falls. The Biarritz convertible was a late-model Nissan Pathfinder, and El was pointing the way – as a disembodied voice from the Waze navigation app on my iPhone.

“Turn left up ahead, babymama …”

The boy from Tupelo had successfully directed me all over Grand Rapids, and I’d hoped he’d keep us company on an interminable drive to Niagara Falls. But once you make it onto the ligature of southern Ontario between Lakes Huron and Erie, it’s straight, flat, and barren except for the towering windmills. Exits are few and far between, and are void of gas stations and fast food places, which is a problem for someone who constantly hydrates and wants a pit stop every couple of hours.

So the Kang was relatively quiet during the slog across rural Canada. And I was dismayed to learn some time later that Elvis had left the vehicle entirely.

It turns out that the Elvis navigation voice was a temporary feature of an otherwise spectacular directional app. We replaced El with Randy, a generic Midwestern voice that’s informative without annoying us to death.

Randy even knows his way around foreign cities. We’d spent some time in Montecatini Terme outside Florence, Italy, and had returned, flying into Milan and renting an Audi to drive into Tuscany. A woman’s voice on Google Maps had directed us through the Po River lowlands and across the mountainous stretch between Parma and Le Spezia, where we picked up the A11 toll road to Montecatini. That’s where the woman voicing Google Maps failed. I thought I knew how to get to the hotel, but the town looked different in the dead of night, and the Google woman’s idea of assistance was “Turn north. Turn west. Now turn south.”

And you shake it all about.

As it turns out, Google was sending us around and around the block beside the hotel; the street in front of the hotel had been turned into a piazza. I later discovered that Randy knew Montecatini. And he knew it in English, along with the street names, so goodbye Google.

Sometimes, when the night is dark and I’ve had too much caffeine, I lie awake and wonder how I became so dependent on navigational satellites to find my way around. I once had a keen innate sense of direction. Now I drive in circles around the block waiting for a disembodied voice to tell me when to stop.

I still rely on Randy when I’m in areas that aren’t familiar. But a couple of weeks ago in Amory, Mississippi, when we’d visited a family resting place in a cemetery I’d been to dozens of times, I found myself in unfamiliar territory.

I hadn’t noticed the street before, but it moved off to the right, between the two entrances to Haughton Cemetery on the left. I couldn’t tell you what’s on the street sign, but it’s a forgettable name for a short, memorable drive. It begins at the graveyard, a slow descent past the pulpwood mill into hairpin curves, then into a copse of pines along the waterway, and underneath a rusting trestle bridge where hulking locomotives drag their loads from Memphis and across the Tenn-Tom bound for Birmingham. It was like something out of a Springsteen song, and I was suddenly discombobulated. All I knew was that the waterway was on the left, which meant west, right? Or did it?

I turned on Randy and tapped in the address to Bettye’s brother’s house in the woods, and hoped for the best. Surely Randy knew where Bob lives.

I saw a building that looked familiar – the fireworks stand a short piece from the Piggly Wiggly. But as the building drew closer, I saw it wasn’t the fireworks stand. A sign over the door read, “Wine Gallery.”

Now I was really confused. Amory is in a dry county. There’d be no wine gallery there; for wine, you have to drive over to Nettleton to the Short Street liquor store – or out to Little Coontail Road to the Boom Boom Room.

I was relieved to learn that we hadn’t fallen through the looking glass and that I was where I thought I was. Monroe County had gone wet in the last election. But I wasn’t completely reassured until I saw the sign for the road to Bettye’s brother’s house, and saw the checkered flag appear on the map on the dashboard screen.

I longed to hear El one more time: “You’ve reached your destination, babymama. Thankyouvurrymuch.

Bill Perkins is editorial page editor of the Dothan Eagle and can be reached at bperkins@dothaneagle.com or 334-712-7901. Support the work of Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.

