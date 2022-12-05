Routines OK until phone is missing

I suppose all of us have some routine in our lives, some more, some less. One of my friends says I am the most routinized person he knows just because I wake up about the same time every day, spend an hour socializing with the pups, eat yogurt for breakfast and leave for the office at the same time doesn’t necessarily indicate routineness.

Add to that, I have the same meeting every Tuesday morning, eat at a predetermined place; Monday-salad, Tuesday-sandwich, etc., and have had the same bride for 50 years…you could argue about routinization.

I attribute this schedule to a combination of efficiency and laziness. If I know where I am going to eat on a Thursday 6 months from now I don’t have to spend any energy wondering where I will go for lunch that day.

Mable, my lovely bride, also follows a routine of sorts. She schedules regular meetings with her friends, appointments for the beauty parlor, doctor, dentist, etc. Her time is also filled with repetitive activities though not as adherent to time and place as mine.

To each of her sessions she will take along her constant companion—her phone. Mable will say she doesn’t talk much on her phone and technically she is correct. However, she is a texting machine. So much so that she normally totes it around with her as she roams through the lodge.

Herein lies another part of Mable’s routine. Several times a week I will see her perusing countertops or looking under stacks of papers. “What’s up?” I will ask. To which she will answer, “I can’t find my phone.”

Then begins the all-out search for the phone. Sometimes it’s easy. I pick up my phone, dial hers and she goes to where it is ringing. Other times she has turned it off or left it in the car and we can’t hear the ring. If this rarely happened, O.K. But it happens several times a week and while I’m not allowed to be annoyed, it is perturbing.

There is a side to Norm that you don’t know about; the reclusive genius problem solver of insoluble puzzles, the creative savant given to bolts of insights to Gordian like conundrums. How to deal with Mable’s Missing Phone Syndrome?

The answer turns out to be amazingly simple when you reduce it to the lowest common denominator. Mable loses her phone, we must find the phone. I went to Lowe’s and bought a 3-foot length of elastic cord. Fortunately I already had a staple gun. One plus one equals two. I took the cord and attached it to the phone. The other end of the cord was stapled to Mable’s hip so that no matter where she was, the phone could never be more than 3 feet away.

Simple, elegant, easy fix to a long-time problem. At the moment, she is balking at the staple idea while I try to convince her of the brilliance of resolving the missing phone situation. Surely she will appreciate my creativity. Until then I am budgeting time for lost phone searches…could be a while.

Onward.