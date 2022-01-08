Save the manuals!

I’ve never really been much interested in joining groups, clubs, organizations, or the like. I learned quickly that when one works in the media, any organization you may be interested in is likely to put you in charge of publicity. That would be the last thing I’d want to do.
So I have limited myself, for the most part, to endeavors that pique my oddball interests. Recently, I stumbled across an organization with a very narrow appeal: The Manual Gearbox Preservation Society.
I immediately navigated to the page where I could sign up, and now I’m literally a card-carrying member.
What I’m not, however, is a driver of a manual-gearbox vehicle, and I haven’t been for at least three decades.
But I sure love a manual transmission. There’s something visceral about stepping on a clutch pedal and moving the shifter into position in preparation to go. And then there’s the tricky multi-tasking maneuver of gingerly applying the throttle while engaging the clutch. If you’ve mastered it, the vehicle will smoothly slip into motion. If not, you’ll lurch and chug, or the engine will die right in the intersection. If you have the misfortune to stop on an incline, complications, including the very real possibility of rolling into the car behind you, will raise your stress level exponentially.
When I was 11 or 12, I read a thick book by Henry Gregor Felsen, who wrote a series of young adult novels for car-crazy adolescents. In “Boy Gets Car,” a 16-year-old kid named Woody bought a clunker and spent the better part of the book rebuilding it and learning all sorts of life lessons in the process.
I learned to operate a manual transmission at 14, when I became the proud owner of a decommissioned mail cart, a 1966 Westmoreland Truckster. The Truckster had a fiberglass body, three small wheels, and a motor only slightly more powerful than a vintage riding lawn mower. It also had a clutch and a manual gearbox, so as you ran through the three forward gears toward a top speed of just over 20 mph, you could imagine yourself behind the wheel of 007’s Aston Martin. I never pulled off the sort of restoration feats Woody managed in Boy Gets Car, but I did jury-rig a broken exhaust header with a single-serve Donald Duck Orange Juice can and some fiberglass tape.
When I got older, I had access to a couple of manual transmission cars after getting my license – a Dodge station wagon and a Plymouth Belvedere II, both equipped with a steering column-mounted shifter and three forward gears or, in the parlance, “three on a tree.” I drove those beasts like I was Mario Andretti in the ’66 Le Mans Grand Prix.
More recently I drove a Honda Accord with an interesting transmission that never noticeably shifted gears. I have no idea how it works, and the mechanical part of my brain always felt a bit cheated by it.
And while we’re on the subject of cheating, I must admit that I feel like a bit of a poseur joining a group like the Manual Gearbox Preservation Society. For instance, if one thought they might like a t-shirt or coffee cup with the group logo on it, they’d be asked to choose a shift configuration from among 30 choices. Is your favorite a five-speed with reverse at top left? Six-speed with reverse at bottom right? Or perhaps you prefer the dog-leg configuration?
I wouldn’t know which to choose. My most recent memory of driving manual transmissions involve rental cars in Italy, where I’ve tooled around the highways and byways of Tuscany in Fiats and Audis that are a far cry from the Chrysler models I drove more than 40 years ago, or even the rattletrap Mazda that I have tried my best to forget.
I imagine what the folks behind preserving the manual gearbox have in mind is more Fiat than Dodge Dart. I can attest to the performance of the Fiat six-speed manual gearbox after a harrowing five-mile drive up a mountain from Montecatini Terme along a scribble of narrow switchback two-lane on an ink-black night, looking for a restaurant named Le Prunecce while trying to navigate from a two-inch BlackBerry screen with only a two-foot guardrail separating us from oblivion.
We got there and back without plunging off the roadway and down the mountain, or getting carsick from the hairpin turns, and Le Prunecce still stands as one of the finest meals in memory.
Try that with an automatic.
