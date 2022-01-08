Save the manuals!

And while we’re on the subject of cheating, I must admit that I feel like a bit of a poseur joining a group like the Manual Gearbox Preservation Society. For instance, if one thought they might like a t-shirt or coffee cup with the group logo on it, they’d be asked to choose a shift configuration from among 30 choices. Is your favorite a five-speed with reverse at top left? Six-speed with reverse at bottom right? Or perhaps you prefer the dog-leg configuration?

I wouldn’t know which to choose. My most recent memory of driving manual transmissions involve rental cars in Italy, where I’ve tooled around the highways and byways of Tuscany in Fiats and Audis that are a far cry from the Chrysler models I drove more than 40 years ago, or even the rattletrap Mazda that I have tried my best to forget.

I imagine what the folks behind preserving the manual gearbox have in mind is more Fiat than Dodge Dart. I can attest to the performance of the Fiat six-speed manual gearbox after a harrowing five-mile drive up a mountain from Montecatini Terme along a scribble of narrow switchback two-lane on an ink-black night, looking for a restaurant named Le Prunecce while trying to navigate from a two-inch BlackBerry screen with only a two-foot guardrail separating us from oblivion.