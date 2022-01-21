School systems and ethical flashpoints

School systems and school boards across the country have become flashpoints that are raising ethical issues about how our children are treated by government bureaucracies, teachers, and teachers’ unions. The primary flashpoint recently occurred in Virginia during the gubernatorial election when parents attended School Board meetings in an effort to persuade a School Board to stop teaching of Critical Race Theory and other courses that were objected to by parents who were exercising their legally-recognized parental rights. Some other School boards across the country were experiencing the same parental involvement. Some boards, at publicly held meetings, shut down the First Amendment rights of parents to speak; others treated parents with disdain and shut down the meetings. To the extreme, the National School Board Association wrote a letter to the Biden administration asking that the federal government intervene, consider the parents “domestic terrorists” and investigate them. Attorney General Merit Garland took the baton handed off to him by President Biden and mobilized the full cornucopia of federal power against the parents. To investigate and monitor parents like those in Virginia, his Department of Justice has just announced that it has started a new Domestic Terror Unit.