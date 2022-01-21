School systems and ethical flashpoints

School systems and school boards across the country have become flashpoints that are raising ethical issues about how our children are treated by government bureaucracies, teachers, and teachers’ unions. The primary flashpoint recently occurred in Virginia during the gubernatorial election when parents attended School Board meetings in an effort to persuade a School Board to stop teaching of Critical Race Theory and other courses that were objected to by parents who were exercising their legally-recognized parental rights. Some other School boards across the country were experiencing the same parental involvement. Some boards, at publicly held meetings, shut down the First Amendment rights of parents to speak; others treated parents with disdain and shut down the meetings. To the extreme, the National School Board Association wrote a letter to the Biden administration asking that the federal government intervene, consider the parents “domestic terrorists” and investigate them. Attorney General Merit Garland took the baton handed off to him by President Biden and mobilized the full cornucopia of federal power against the parents. To investigate and monitor parents like those in Virginia, his Department of Justice has just announced that it has started a new Domestic Terror Unit.
We are also now seeing the power of teachers’ unions, the most recent sobering example of which was the vote of the teachers in Chicago to not attend class, but to make their young students endure the minimally effective experience of distance teaching. Fortunately, the education leaders in Chicago said no and that face-to-face classes would resume. The teachers, with the power of the Union behind them, said no and a stalemate resulted. The children were the ones getting hurt by being denied an education. While there has now been a settlement between the City and the Union, this situation clearly exposed our culture’s vulnerability to public employee unions.
Because of COVID, the face-to-face issue versus distance teaching is an immediately pressing issue because unions and their members are using the questionable and inconsistent information from the government about COVID as a shield. While masks will not do it, the raising of the impenetrable government shield of totally incomprehensible “science” might. At least that is what they hope.
However, Psychologists are rebutting such union positions with good science about how schools are safe locations, that children are adversely affected by distance teaching, that staying at home results in damaging social isolation, that not being in school results in children’s lack of socialization, lack of social development, etc. An issue that I want to raise, however, is the effect on the students by not experiencing the “mentoring” that takes place between students and faculty in face-to-face classes
Mentoring is an important part of how and what students learn when they are in classrooms. Some mentoring is explicit. In other words, it is being done consciously by teachers. However, much of it is implicit. In other words, it is being done unconsciously by teachers.
Children and adults learn through stimuli of all of their senses. The brain takes in all of the stimuli and creates what Psychologists call prototypes or schemas which are stored in the brain and which are activated as a child or an adult faces life’s situations. These prototypes or schemas link in the brain to create solutions to situations children and adults face in life.
There is no substitute for being in a class, looking students in the eyes, and having a dialogue with them whereby a faculty member can develop critical thinking skills in students which build the prototypes and schemas to address life’s issues. Distance teaching, however, is nothing more than instrumental communication of facts. It is not education in its true sense because it does not contribute to developing prototypes or schemas that replicate the face-to-face mentoring that occurs in a classroom.
While there is certainly an explicit process of developing prototypes and schemas in a classroom, maybe the more important ones are those that are implicitly developed as children watch how their teachers solve problems, how they deal with unexpected issues such as defiant classmates, and how they treat the students in ways that hopefully demonstrate caring, love, and human dignity. Students watch all this taking place in front of them and they are unconsciously building prototypes and schemas on how to treat people and deal with life. That simply cannot be done on-line.
Therefore, let us hope that teachers get the kids back in school, teach, and mentor.
Dr. Orrin K. “Skip” Ames III, J.D., LL.M., is director of the Center for Entrepreneurship and Economic Innovation at Troy University’s Sorrell College of Business and teaches management, law, ethics and human resources.