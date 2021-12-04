Skating away

There’s something about fresh asphalt that brings out the daredevil in me. It’s probably a throwback to a time when the sole of my right sneaker was always chewed up and repaired time and again with a viscous compound called “Shoe Goo,” which I pasted over the damage done by using my foot as a sort of rudder on my skateboard. Fresh asphalt is a skateboarder’s dream.

In my mind I remember this particular incident as serendipity, although it was probably just happenstance that the street got paved right around the time I decided I needed some inline skates. I’d grown up with the sort of metal contraptions that were strapped across the ankle with a band of leather while the front of the foot was crushed in a vise tightened with a key. Later, I spent many Saturdays at Bob-a-Lu skating rink, where I stayed fairly close to the railing and watched the really skilled kids with awe and envy.

For some reason, I was not deterred by the knowledge that a fall for an adult is far worse than it is for a child, or the decades that had passed since I’d strapped wheels to my feet. I just clamped the skate boots on and duckwalked toward the street. Bettye, meanwhile, had positioned herself at the end of the driveway with her phone in her hand so she could call the ambulance.