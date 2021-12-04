Skating away

There’s something about fresh asphalt that brings out the daredevil in me. It’s probably a throwback to a time when the sole of my right sneaker was always chewed up and repaired time and again with a viscous compound called “Shoe Goo,” which I pasted over the damage done by using my foot as a sort of rudder on my skateboard. Fresh asphalt is a skateboarder’s dream.
In my mind I remember this particular incident as serendipity, although it was probably just happenstance that the street got paved right around the time I decided I needed some inline skates. I’d grown up with the sort of metal contraptions that were strapped across the ankle with a band of leather while the front of the foot was crushed in a vise tightened with a key. Later, I spent many Saturdays at Bob-a-Lu skating rink, where I stayed fairly close to the railing and watched the really skilled kids with awe and envy.
For some reason, I was not deterred by the knowledge that a fall for an adult is far worse than it is for a child, or the decades that had passed since I’d strapped wheels to my feet. I just clamped the skate boots on and duckwalked toward the street. Bettye, meanwhile, had positioned herself at the end of the driveway with her phone in her hand so she could call the ambulance.
I lurched my way down the street past one house without incident, but I was not yet a swan. As I reached the driveway of the next house, two women I did not know were standing there visiting. One of them looked me over and said, “You’re going to break your neck.” I managed to turn around and lurch my way the two house-lengths back home. I put away my skates and haven’t used them since.
All this time, I’ve thought that episode taught me a bit of good sense. But on occasion, I have to wonder. For instance, one fall we spent some time in Gulf Shores, and would frequently pass a place that offered bungee jumping. An urge – well, obsession, really – sort of took root, and I was hellbent to tie a rubber band to my ankles and jump off a platform several stories high.
Alas, I was, as men’s clothiers might say, a bit too “regal,” exceeding the maximum bungee-jumping weight by a good 25 pounds or so.
I still exceed bungee-jumping weight, and am now at least a decade older. But I’m apparently still a latent daredevil; I keep hearing that ice rink downtown calling my name.
Recently we visited the new independent bookstore downtown on North Foster Street, and emerged with a sack of books to find the street blocked by a firetruck and an ambulance in front of the ice rink across the street. As we stood watching, a woman walking by glanced at the commotion and turned to us: “Did someone finally break their arm?” she asked. “Head injury,” someone else said.
Turns out they were OK, which is good, likely nothing to show for it but a knot on the head and a good bit of humiliation. Oddly enough, the potential humiliation suddenly struck me as more of a deterrent than the chance of a knot on the head, or some worse physical damage.
People of my vintage may not realize how fortunate we are to have made the boneheaded mistakes of our youth in a time when everyone did not have a video recorder in their hands all the time. If you haven’t already, you should treat yourself to a stroll through social media; Instagram and TikTok are brimming with short video clips of embarrassment, from stupid drunken revelry to errors in judgment.
That afternoon on the sidewalk, I suddenly remembered that skate and skateboard mishaps are well-represented in the catalog of humiliation. And I’m sure someone would notice a gray-haired, overweight, 6-foot-2 man wobbling on blades and track me with their camera phones waiting for the inevitably spectacular tail-busting.
When it hit the internet, it’d surely go viral. Or worse, it wouldn’t.
Maybe I’ll stick to terra firma, slightly less perilous than thin ice.
