Some 911 calls are not emergencies

I think our 911 service is a much underappreciated benefit of our modern world. We never think about 911 until we need it and then it becomes indispensable. However, being America, 911 calls are frequently goofy.

I was reminded of this as I read the following headline: ‘Don’t Call 911 If You Run Out of Toilet Paper.’ Now, this presents a conundrum. Should you run out of toilet, it is indeed an emergency. Nonetheless, I don’t feel it rises to the level of a 911 call once my reptilian brain stem was activated I had to ferret out a few more gems and of course share them with the Twelve Loyal Readers.

Let’s begin. In North Carolina, a woman called and reported her pizza was made with marijuana sauce. I wonder if it was marinara. In another call, a youngster called for help with a math problem. Again, I find this a borderline emergency as I, myownself, have been driven to desperation by various math problems.

In Houston, a woman called to say men were in her house and trying to take her away. They were police officers who had come to arrest her. In Michigan, a student called to report his roommate had stolen his heroin.

Alabama is unsurprisingly represented. From Montgomery, a sobbing man phoned, “Bama just lost to Auburn.” I suppose that in this state this does qualify as an emergency. From Boise, Idaho at 4 a.m., “Where is the best place to get a bacon sandwich right now?” Life threatening? Depends on how long it has been since the caller had eaten bacon.

The list goes on with more inane calls to 911 where long-suffering operators have to deal with them. One of my friends likes to say, ”You know how dumb the average person is? Well, by definition half are dumber than that.”

One of the great things about “Murica” is the variety of folks who participate in and make up our varied society. I have called 911 a time or two to report an accident, and I don’t think I have abused the system. Yet, I reckon any 911 operator has a treasure trove of weird or frivolous calls from people who may actually think a possum on their porch is a cataclysmic happening.

With all of the confusion about the use of 911, there is little doubt it is a service which has become one of those, “How did we ever live without it?” things. Most of the time a call to 911 results in assistance within just a few minutes. What a wonderful comfort it is.

As most of you know Mable, my lovely bride, is often on the road to Birmingham or Franklin. Fortunately there have been no emergencies yet. Still in an abundance of caution I am asking the Twelve Loyal Readers for help. If you know the phone number for 911 in Birmingham or Franklin…email it to me…just in case.

Onward.