Sometimes life is like a cauliflower sandwich

I should have known better.

I have lived here a long time, so there are many things I should know as well as I know my own name. Among those is that at this time of year, it’s probably going to rain in the mid to late afternoon. It might not be much, and it might not last long, but it’s probably going to rain.

Because of this, I have numerous umbrellas. I like to keep one in the office, one in my suitcase, and several in my car, if for no other reason that I’m prone to hand one out the window to an unfortunate soul walking down the street in a downpour without one.

Unfortunately for me, they usually all end up in the car. As was the case last week, when it began to rain – hard – right around quitting time. I looked around for my umbrella – the odd one that closes backward and has a blue sky and white clouds on it, reminiscent of the background in many of surrealist Rene Magritte’s masterpieces. It wasn’t within reach, which meant it was in the car, which was parked far from the back door of the office where there was a patch of shade, because when I returned from lunch there wasn’t a cloud in the sky and the sun was scorching everything in sight.

Right before it was time to leave the office, my phone started blowing up. I have several weather apps because I’m always looking for a better one. The trouble is I never delete the ones I abandon, so when a storm pops up, I hear about it from Dark Sky, Weather Underground, The Weather Channel, Storm Tracker, WTVY 4Warn weather alert, CLIME, and My Radar. I chose one, opened it, and learned that we were getting rain (duh) and that it was coming from the east, of all places, and it was raining hard and would continue to do so for, oh, the next couple of hours.

Ordinarily I would just find something else to do to while away the time. But for some reason, I felt trapped. I scoured the entire building looking for a stray umbrella and came up empty. I paced, and paced some more. I stared out the window across 50 yards of torrential rain toward my car in the parking lot across the street. I tried to will it toward me, but it did not work.

I tried to think through the panic. I recalled a situation a few years back when we were visiting the Mississippi kin, when heavy rains caused a nearby levee to break, washing away the culvert that separated where we were from the rest of the world. It would take days to replace the culvert, I knew, but the prospect of being stuck for the unforeseeable future didn’t bother me. Even after discovering that a tree had fallen on my car overnight, I was unflapped.

For some reason, this was different. This was more of a primal urge. A compulsion, even. After 45 minutes, I made a run for it. As expected, I was drenched before I cleared the loading dock.

I had an overwhelming sense of relief, but was annoyed with myself at the same time. Now my clothes were wet, and I’d have to change.

As I drove home, I realized there’ve been countless times I’ve been caught in the rain without giving it a thought. It’s just moisture, yet I waited almost an hour for the rate of rainfall to decrease with the hope that I’d get less wet, even though there was a strong possibility that it would continue to rain at this rate for at least a couple of hours, and likely more.

Had I made a run for it 45 minutes earlier, I may well be dry by now, I realized.

The lesson here is one that I should have learned years ago, after I said something disparaging about the cauliflower Mother had cooked for dinner and was forced to stay at the table until I ate every bite of my serving. I sat there for an eternity, and as bedtime neared, I got two pieces of Colonial white bread, piled the cauliflower between them and choked it down. Had I done that three hours earlier, I wouldn’t have wasted all that time alone at the dinner table. Sometimes life is just a cauliflower sandwich; you’ve just got to buck up and choke it down.

Bill Perkins is editorial page editor of the Dothan Eagle and can be reached at bperkins@dothaneagle.com or 334-712-7901. Support the work of Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.

Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.