Sorry, you have the wrong number

Many, if not most of the marvels of modern technology come with the old good news/bad news dichotomy.

Exhibit A: the automobile. Good news: rapid, dependable transportation. Bad news: air pollution and potential mayhem. Exhibit B: the computer. Good news: access to unlimited information. Bad news: having to learn how to operate that cursed thing.

Of all the spiffy stuff available to us, I am the most torn by the telephone. I was going to say “most ambivalent,” but I’m not sure one can be more ambivalent as one can neither be more pregnant nor more dead. Maybe one can be ambivalenter.

At any rate, the phone allows me to keep in touch with distant friends and relatives albeit at an ever increasing cost. The phone would be perfect if I could place calls and not be forced to receive calls. I am reminded of the comments of that philosopher and noted eastern mystic, Freddie Couples, who once said, “I don’t answer the phone because there may be somebody on the other end.”

Likewise, I rarely get a call I want. In the evenings, rarely becomes never. Any call I get after 5 p.m. is a call I don’t have any interest in. I am happy with my long distance carrier, whoever that is. I have more than enough credit cards and the warning that my 6-year-old chariot is about to go out of warranty (something that must be catastrophic as evidenced by the number of calls I have gotten) doesn’t really bother me.

As you know by now, some event has prompted today’s ravings. I answered the phone today in the usual and creative manner I have come to expect of myself, “Norm speaking.” The voice on the other end, harsh and accusatory and female, I might add, queried, “Who?” “Norm,” I replied.” “Well, let me talk to the doctor,” the harpy on the other end insisted. “They ain’t no doctor here,” I informed her. “Well, have him call me when he gets there,” followed by a slamming of the phone into its cradle.

Wrong numbers are a fact of life. The kindly elderly lady who called me in error a few weeks ago said, “Oh, me, please excuse the ring.” And that, all of you little Normsters, is the way to handle a wrong number, a polite “Excuse me.” Under no circumstances demand a return call from someone who is not here and never will be.

I’m going to get me a caller I.D., and once I’ve got your number expect a few 4:30 a.m. calls asking whether you’ve milked the chickens yet. Or maybe when you mumble, “hello,” I’ll just say, “Who?”

Onward.