Soundtrack of our lives

Right after I finished the sixth grade, I went into debt. I wanted to take band at Young Junior High School the next year, and I wanted to play the trumpet. So my parents took me to the bank and co-signed a $100 loan that I was to repay with the proceeds from my paper route.

It seemed outrageous to me at the time. I was a kid, and I had a monkey on my back. Whenever I got disgusted with the idea of getting on the bike and throwing the newspapers, I remembered the little coupon book I kept in the lockbox with whatever money I had. At 11 years old, I imagined there were goons with two-day beards and tattooed knuckles in a smoke-filled back office at the bank, waiting to be dispatched to break the kneecaps of pre-teen paperboys who missed a payment. That provided more than enough incentive to head out with a bag full of bad news and earn ten dollars and change to keep First National Bank happy.

I paid off the loan, along with whatever the vig was at the time. It was money well spent, as I had a lot of good times playing in the junior high and high school bands.

I haven’t thought too much about the band days lately, but earlier this week, Bettye and I were in a Mobile restaurant when we struck up a conversation with a couple at the next table. We were all grabbing an early supper before attending a concert by Chicago. The couple had been in high school band together and had recently reconnected. Like me, the man was a trumpet player. Unlike me, he was apparently good at it; he’d gone to Grambling on a music scholarship. I was so bad at trumpet that I later switched to the trombone section, where it’s easier to hide a lack of skill.

Seeing Chicago was Bettye’s idea. There’s not much overlap in our musical tastes, and through the years we have alternated concerts and have found that we enjoy the other’s picks more than we expected. I’ve dragged her to Hot Tuna shows, and she’s enjoyed some of it. I accompanied her to hear Neil Diamond, and I knew every song. She gamely went along when I wanted to go to a stranger’s house outside Montgomery to hear a singer who would be performing in someone’s living room. She fell headlong for the wordplay in Kate Campbell’s songs, particularly the one about the cotton fields of the Mississippi Delta. I discovered one of my favorite violinists – Lucia Micarelli – when I went with Bettye to a Josh Groban concert.

But even though seeing Chicago was Bettye’s idea, I was excited about it. When I was a band geek, Chicago was a band geek’s band. Other kids looked up to Johnny Unitas and Bart Starr, Phil Niekro and Joe Torre, Lew Alcindor, Mohammed Ali, and Pete Rose. I looked up to James Pankow, Lee Loughnane, and Walter Parazaider, even though I had no idea how to pronounce their weird names. They were Chicago’s horn section, and I knew every note of their first several records, as did most of my band cohorts.

When we arrived at the auditorium and found our seats, the lights dimmed at precisely 8 p.m., the band came out and began immediately. Jimmy Pankow wielded his trombone like a madman. The tone of Lee Loughnane’s trumpet was as clear and strong as it had been 53 years ago when the group recorded the first record. I looked for Walter on saxophone, and he looked like he’d had an awful lot of work done. I later learned that it wasn’t Walter at all, as he’d retired five years ago with a heart condition, and is now suffering the ravages of Alzheimer’s disease.

It’s a stark realization that these guys have some years on them, like most all of my favorite musicians from the early 1970s. That didn’t slow these fellows down; they did a full show with everything one might expect from them and more. And I discovered something about my smartwatch – it warns me when the ambient sound exceeds 90 decibels, and it was warning me all night.

As one might expect from a graying crowd, there was a line we each joined outside the bathrooms as we exited. And there was a surprising number of intoxicated people for a Tuesday evening. I recounted a story about a guy asking if someone would hold his drink while he relieved himself. Bettye told me of a woman who said she only knew of one song they didn’t do. She then started to sing, and all the women in the bathroom started singing along.

“What goes up, must come down…

Spinning wheel, got to go ‘round…”

“Spinning Wheel,” I said. “Wasn’t that Blood, Sweat, and Tears?”

Bettye howled. “Now that’s funny!”