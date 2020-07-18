'Southern' is not an innate trait

There are few things I loathe more than shelling, and I’ve had experience with black-eyed peas, purple hull, and white peas. Butterbeans are the worst, because they’ll rub your thumbs raw.

The eat-y part, though, is where I excelled, and despite the trauma of all that shelling, I can’t get enough of those pod-borne morsels.

Not long after I got out of college, I decided I needed to stock my small freezer with peas. I saved enough money to buy a hamper (already shelled!) and set out to “put them up.” I had no idea how to proceed, but had a fleeting idea about enzymes and the need to arrest the growth. I’d watched my mother do it — from a safe distance, lest I be pressed into service — and thought it would be a breeze.

I poured a mountain of peas on the dining room table to check for worms, rocks, and anything I wouldn’t want to eat. Then I gathered them up and put them in a pot, filled it with water, and put it on the stove, setting the dial to high. Then I started filling the sink up with ice to cool down the peas.