'Southern' is not an innate trait

As memories of Southern summertime go, many people speak with great reverence about the hours spent in ladder-back rockers on the front porch with family while late afternoon turns to evening. There’d be sweating glasses of sweet tea, and the air would be thick with gnats, flies, and mosquitoes. And there would be tale-telling, usually stories of long-dead forebears or distant kin that hadn’t been heard from or seen for decades.
I love nothing more than a good story well-told, and never turned down a glass of sweet tea. But as a child, I’d always approach these gatherings with caution, scanning the gathering for any sign of the telltale rumpled IGA sack and repurposed plastic tubs that might’ve been used to wash babies. My mother never failed to sense my approach, and with four simple words, would rope me into the summertime ritual dreaded by every town-dwelling youngster — the Shelling of the Peas.
“No shell-y, no eat-y,” Mother would say in a sing-song voice that no doubt masked a stern “Get over here now and grab a pan. Don’t make me get a switch.”
Ours was no Rockwellian tableau. Our front porch was small; if two people tried to stand on it, one was likely to fall into the azaleas. We gathered on the carport, usually surrounded by dogs, cats, bicycles, and stacks of boxes full of promotional material for my father’s work selling soap. Our ladder-back rockers were aluminum woven-web lawn chairs; our glasses of sweet tea were plastic Scooby-Doo cups of cherry Kool-Aid.
There are few things I loathe more than shelling, and I’ve had experience with black-eyed peas, purple hull, and white peas. Butterbeans are the worst, because they’ll rub your thumbs raw.
The eat-y part, though, is where I excelled, and despite the trauma of all that shelling, I can’t get enough of those pod-borne morsels.
Not long after I got out of college, I decided I needed to stock my small freezer with peas. I saved enough money to buy a hamper (already shelled!) and set out to “put them up.” I had no idea how to proceed, but had a fleeting idea about enzymes and the need to arrest the growth. I’d watched my mother do it — from a safe distance, lest I be pressed into service — and thought it would be a breeze.
I poured a mountain of peas on the dining room table to check for worms, rocks, and anything I wouldn’t want to eat. Then I gathered them up and put them in a pot, filled it with water, and put it on the stove, setting the dial to high. Then I started filling the sink up with ice to cool down the peas.
It’s important to note that I hadn’t watched Mother closely, so I had no reason to take note that the surface of the pot of peas was swelling above the rim like a pan of Jiffy Pop popcorn, and that it wasn’t an ordinary step in the blanching process. I stood in the doorway, marveling at the rising pea-mound and how perfectly conical it was becoming …
Suddenly, the zenith of Pea Mountain began to part, and a column of steam, foam, and hot peas blasted from the mound and splattered on the ceiling, ricocheting in a legume monsoon. I took shelter behind a dining room chair until the storm subsided.
When the steam cleared, I turned off the stove and surveyed the damage. There were peas embedded in the ceiling, stuck to the walls, sliding down the refrigerator. Every surface had some remnant of the mishap. In the pot on the stove were a few remaining peas, but not enough to save.
I had no idea how to do it right, and then I had no idea what I’d done wrong. I cleaned up the best I could, although I found desiccated peas throughout the apartment for months afterward. I chalked up the experience as culinary lesson-learning, and stashed it on a mental shelf next to the green cornbread dressing mishap.
In recent years, my older sister has driven from her home north of Atlanta every July to visit Aplin’s Produce in Malvern and get several hampers of white peas to take home to put up and share with her far-flung daughters and my younger sister and her family. This year, she cancelled her Pea-lgrimage because of the coronavirus. I had a thought of getting peas for her and putting them up to retrieve later. But it was only fleeting. Maybe I did learn something after all.
