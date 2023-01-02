Spending time counting the oak leaves

The yard at the lodge is richly populated with oak trees. Most of the time we get along fine. In fact, many an afternoon I sit out there enjoying the calm and watching the squirrels frolic. That’s the yin.

The yang is the mess those trees make. Most self-respecting oak trees drop their leaves in October or November. Ours shed leaves 7-24-365.

A few days ago I was having a Henry Clay stogie, ginger snap moment when Mable stuck her head out the door and said, “There are a lot of leaves on the patio.” I glanced around, what do you know, leaves covered the patio. I have a remarkable ability to ignore household chores that need doing. Fortunately Mable constantly sees things to do that I am blissfully unaware of.

Once I noticed the mounds of leaves, I commenced raking. Two hours later the patio was clean. As I looked around, I decided it was time for a Normish experiment. We have a large tree near the patio and I suspected most of the leaves came from that tree. I decided to count each leaf…202,451…with a margin of error of 3% plus or minus.

It took the rest of the afternoon to count them all. I went inside with a real sense of accomplishment. That night we had a hard rain. As I looked out the window the next morning, I saw the patio was ankle deep in oak leaves.

To complete the experiment, I must now count the leaves remaining on the tree. I started just before noon. Since I had just done this the day before, I was a tad weary and I had to admit, as counting the leaves at the top of a 60-foot tree, I had to be careful to get an accurate census.

Believe it or not, the total was 202,447. What! four leaves had descended yet the patio was covered. Where did all the leaves come from? No other oaks are especially near the patio. So how could that have happened?

Our oaks are fine when they are fine and nasty when they’re not. They don’t give us any color in the fall. They stay green until the leaves turn brown; apparently on the way down to the patio. The trees don’t finish shedding their leaves in the fall like the glorious hardwoods I grew up with in Atlanta.

Any day of the year you want to gaze at my patio you will see oak leaves. As a service to the Twelve Loyal Readers, if any of you have raking leaves as a hobby, feel free to stop by the lodge and rake your britches off.

As with all Norm columns, this one doesn’t make much sense but I had to vent after two consecutive days of raking and counting leaves.

Onward.