State of the State, Cliffs Notes edition

So, what can be read in five minutes in a column that was said in a 30-minute, seven-page speech – the State of the State Address given by the governor? Here is my Cliffs Notes version. For those who never used them before, it is a short, condensed version of a much longer book or in this case, speech. Here are 392 words in place of thousands.

Alabama has a lot of money right now, but it’s not permanent. The governor and Legislature will use it to continue to face the corrections problem, work on roads and bridges, expand broadband, enhance our port, assist our healthcare facilities and improve our water and sewer infrastructure.

Alabama’s economy is “rock solid.” New jobs and new businesses have come here in the past four years in record numbers. Our tourism numbers are up to an all-time high. We have one of the nation’s lowest unemployment rates.

State employees and teachers will receive a well-deserved 4% pay raise. Retired state employees will receive a bonus.

Our governor and Legislature have fought against federal mandates.