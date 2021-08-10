Status of race for Shelby’s seat

The field may be set for the race to fill the seat of our iconic senior U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby. When Sen. Shelby announced that he would not seek a seventh six-year term in the United States Senate earlier this year, many of us expected a stampede of candidates to throw their hats in the ring. When a U.S. Senate seat opens for the first time in 36 years, you might expect everybody who had ever won a 4-H speaking contest to enter the fray. However, I guess politics does not have quite the allure that it used to in bygone days.

The election will be held May 24, 2022. I say election rather than Republican Primary because a Democrat cannot win in a statewide race in Alabama. Winning the GOP primary is tantamount to election in the Heart of Dixie.

The four GOP candidates are Huntsville Congressman Mo Brooks, 67, former Trump Ambassador to Slovenia Lynda Blanchard, 62, former Shelby Chief of Staff and more currently Business Council of Alabama CEO, Katie Britt, 39, and finally Jessica Taylor, who is only 37. Allow me to outline the attributes and foibles of all four. However, their order of description does not indicate my preference or their likelihood of winning.