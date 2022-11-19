Sticking with one-click

Everybody, it seems, has a favorite holiday. Some people like Halloween, and I used to be one of them – not because of all the decorations, but because it was the one time during the year that you could wander from house to house with a sack and people would fill it up with candy. To say I’ve always been a connoisseur would be an overstatement.

But in general, I don’t particularly enjoy holidays. I am a creature of habit, and holidays really upset the apple cart of routine.

In the next few days, it will be Thanksgiving. We’ll spend it with friends, as has become tradition, and will have a smorgasbord with turkey and ham at the centerpiece with myriad sides cooked up by a host of great cooks. I look forward to that.

Thanksgiving is on the fourth Thursday, but it hasn’t always been. In 1939, President Franklin Delano Roosevelt moved Thanksgiving back a week to the third Thursday to extend holiday shopping for a week with the hope of countering the Depression. That didn’t sit well with many Americans, who largely ignored the change except to derisively refer to it as “Franksgiving.”

Whether it helped the economy is anyone’s guess. But the retail industry apparently took note, because the holiday shopping season soon loosed its tethers and began creeping backward through the calendar. Nowhere is this more apparent than on the candy aisle. On Nov. 1, Halloween candy is consolidated in one small area of shelf space and marked down to at least half-price, and a winter wonderland of sweet confections dressed in Christmas wrapping fills the shelves. A savvy shopper might consider this: A caramel-filled chocolate in a Halloween wrapper at 75 percent off is just as good as the same piece of candy by the same confectioner sealed in Christmas wrapping at full price. And that chocolate Santa, when unwrapped, may turn out to have been cast from a Halloween mummy mold, or an Easter bunny in a similar shape, raising the suspicion that all the holiday candy is made at the same time and wrapped in different seasonal foil.

What a fraud! Next thing you know, we’ll discover Santa isn’t real.

I’ve never been one to get jazzed up about shopping. While some people get up early and get out in the melee at shopping centers, I prefer to spend that time doing something that doesn’t make me want to yell at people. I suppose I got ruined somehow when I worked in a retail record shop a million years ago. It was the only specialty record store in town – the whole area, really – and it was always busy. But the holidays were something else. The place was small, and at time there must’ve been 100 shoppers in there trying to buy the latest hot release. I sold a million copies of the soundtracks to Saturday Night Fever and Grease, eight-track tapes of Bob Seger’s Against the Wind, and more Lynyrd Skynyrd records than I could count. One evening I had to go to the storage room in the back of the store, and getting there and back to the cash register was like wading through quicksand. At one point I hollered at a group of people. “Dang! Get out of the way!” I can still remember the shock on their faces. Apparently they’d never worked retail.

As if I needed a reminder of frustration, I went to the mall last week to pick up some new undershirts. It was a study in anxiety. Once I found men’s undergarments, I could not find my size because the display was a jumble. I finally got what I needed and set out to find a clerk to take my money. I found a clerk, who was waiting patiently on a woman who was rifling her purse looking for something. I found another clerk, who directed me to a third clerk, who was checking out a customer who apparently had nowhere to be and wanted to discuss her detailed Thanksgiving plans. I finally paid and fled the building, cursing myself for going to a corporate retail store instead of a locally owned business, but what mom-and-pop shop seels underwear?

We used to poke fun at Mother, saying whatever she might give us for a gift likely came from QVC, because she could phone in when she saw something on the home shopping show and buy it without getting out of her chair. A few days later, it would magically appear on the doorstep.

I understand the appeal now, although my preferred emporium is Amazon. Prime members get free shipping, and there are few things I haven’t been able to find there. I try to forget that I’m lining the pockets of one of the richest men ever, but until I can figure out a way to shop without losing my mind, I’ll stick to one-click.