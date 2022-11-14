Still looking for the right nickname

One motto for the United States is E Pluribus Unum. My Latin teacher, Mrs. Tribble, translated that as “From Many One.” She said that meant from all the separate states one nation emerged.

In today’s epistle, I intend to dwell on the pluribus, and one pluribus in particular or perhaps I should say pluribuses. While the U.S. theoretically is one country (I fear that may no longer be the case), different sections have their own distinct identifying characteristics.

New England has maple syrup, lobsters and an inability to pronounce the letter “r” at the end of a word, i.e. lobstah. In Texas folks wear Stetsons. In Minnesota and other states in the upper midwest the denizens glory in their one warm day of each year.

Here in the south we have grits, mullet hair-dos and can pronounce “y’all” correctly. Another characteristic, and one that I treasure, is our proclivity to give our friends nicknames. In the northeast, a nickname might be Vito “Ice Pick” Raguzzi. We do it differently. I guess Bubba is the prototypical southern nickname and I have known a number of Bubbas.

However, to name just a few I have come across, there was a chap in Henry County nicknamed Snake. Of course all of the younger people addressed him as Mr. Snake. That combination always seemed a bit odd to me but, then again, I am a northerner having been born in the Yankee mecca of Atlanta.

Looking back over the years, I have encountered Mongo, Skeeter, Scooter (another southern specialty), June (guy who was a member of a bluegrass band called the June Bugs), Eight, Other, Hootie, Mantis, Pups, Stretch (for a short guy), Stumpy (for a tall guy).

A few women I know also have nicknames: Queenie, Baba, and Rooney come to mind though fewer of the fairer sex have them…the list goes on. As a nickname aficionado, I have discovered a few rules for a good nickname.

First and foremost a nickname cannot be forced. It must emerge after some characteristic or event should make the name obvious. Second, you never get to pick your own. It must be created by someone else. Third, a good nickname should be short. Ideally it should be one syllable or at most two.

If you have a good nickname, it means somebody thought enough of you to spend the time necessary to think about it. If you don’t have a nickname, don’t despair. It doesn’t mean you are not a good person. Some folks attract nicknames, some don’t. Maybe yours hasn’t emerged yet. You will find no judging here.

You say, “Norm, what about you?” Well, I have had a few but because they violated one of the three rules they never stuck. For example: “Today’s Shakespeare” violated Rule #2. “#&**@#” could never be uttered in mixed company. Adonis was tried but also rejected, again because of Rule #2.

At any rate, nicknames are a hallowed southern tradition, one that I appreciate immensely. I await the day someone refers to me as Studly. I have been waiting a long time.

Onward.