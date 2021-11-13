Strike up the band

I had the great misfortune to fall under the tutelage of a towering beanpole with shoulder-length hair and a growl honed by years as the eldest of a family of younger brothers. We gathered in the grassy area in the infield of the running track, in full sun on a brilliant August morning, and proceeded to attempt to stomp in time while older kids yelled numbers at us.

I’d somehow managed to reach the ripe age of 14 without learning my right from my left, which was a detriment to success in learning to march. After several withering shout-downs that followed my wrong turns, the angry longhair searched the ground around him, picking up a piece of a branch and digging a baseball-sized stone out of the earth, and then made a beeline for me with murder in his eyes.

He yanked on my right arm and shoved the stone into my hand, and then slapped the branch into my left. He lurched back to his spot and started barking new commands, with an addendum specifically for me:

“Right face! Perkins! Rock!”

“Left face! Stick, Perkins!”

Over three years of band, we must’ve marched the distance to Atlanta and back, and in all those steps and all that counting I never improved. To this day, I don’t know my rock from my stick.