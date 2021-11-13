Strike up the band

Here’s something I have yet to figure out – the expansion and contraction of time. I may not be thinking about the same things that scientists think about when pondering all that stretching and squeezing and even wondering if it’s even linear. I’m talking about how a 36-month car lease and one’s 10th, 11th, and 12th grade school terms are the same amount of time, but occupy vastly different sized arcs in your memory.
The National Peanut Festival parade took place this weekend, marking the I-don’t-know-how-many consecutive years of parade I have deliberately not attended. I’m not trying to rain on the event; I’ve just had my fill. In childhood I went every fall, and even spent a year or two riding a unicycle along the route while dressed as a clown. From that experience, I learned that unicycles aren’t meant to be ridden such a distance. One ought to stop before chafing gets involved.
But I think what keeps me away is the marching bands. In my squirrel brain, the relatively short span of time that I was a band kid occupies a far greater space than it should. Perhaps it’s because I really enjoyed it most of the time, or because I made some lifelong friends in band.
I loved the band, but I hated the marching part, and I believe that started early on at band camp.
In the summertime before 10th grade, all the incoming sophomores who had signed up for band were to show up for an intensive crash course in marching, taught by upper classmen who must’ve learned their training techniques by watching Sgt. Carter berate Mayberry’s finest on Gomer Pyle USMC.
I had the great misfortune to fall under the tutelage of a towering beanpole with shoulder-length hair and a growl honed by years as the eldest of a family of younger brothers. We gathered in the grassy area in the infield of the running track, in full sun on a brilliant August morning, and proceeded to attempt to stomp in time while older kids yelled numbers at us.
I’d somehow managed to reach the ripe age of 14 without learning my right from my left, which was a detriment to success in learning to march. After several withering shout-downs that followed my wrong turns, the angry longhair searched the ground around him, picking up a piece of a branch and digging a baseball-sized stone out of the earth, and then made a beeline for me with murder in his eyes.
He yanked on my right arm and shoved the stone into my hand, and then slapped the branch into my left. He lurched back to his spot and started barking new commands, with an addendum specifically for me:
“Right face! Perkins! Rock!”
“Left face! Stick, Perkins!”
Over three years of band, we must’ve marched the distance to Atlanta and back, and in all those steps and all that counting I never improved. To this day, I don’t know my rock from my stick.
To be honest, you don’t have to react instantly to directional commands to march in a parade. It’s either forward or mark time. But the challenge is to move in unison with the other 10 or 12 people in your line. I always had trouble with that. Throw in the necessity to do so while playing your instrument and you’re really in a pickle.
Watching a parade with marching bands takes me back, but seeing the expressions of fear, panic, and consternation on the faces of some of those kids who, like me, never quite got the hang of it, pushes too many empathy buttons for me. Suddenly I smell the years of sweat emanating from the uniforms and the acrid mix of black sole dressing and white leather polish from freshly-spiffed marching shoes, the Brasso and the valve oil, and my feet and legs start to ache in sympathy. “Poor kids,” I think. “One day they’ll look back on all this and shudder.”
But as I think about it, that’s probably wrong. They might look back and recognize those experiences as episodes that taught them perseverance and teamwork, along with the gentle lesson that some people are more adept at certain tasks than others. And that those experiences have remained fresh for decades, and that there must be a reason.
