Super Bowl is full of chili

It’s Super Bowl weekend, and I’m somewhat excited about it. Not about the game; I don’t know who the Bengals are playing. I’d say whichever team had that guy who let the air out of the footballs would surely win, but I think he retired. Either way, the game is irrelevant to me, and it always has been.
I had a couple of pennants on my wall when I was a kid. One was trinket from a trip to see the New York Mets meet Atlanta Braves in the old Fulton County ballpark, with Niekro on the mound and Torre behind the plate — a late 60s pennant with the face of a fierce warrior. The other was a blue slice of felt from the Baltimore Colts, and had a goofy bucking horse on it. I knew nothing of the Colts, had no idea where Baltimore was, and don’t know where the pennant came from. But there it was, and there it stayed until it got covered by a poster of the cover image from guitarist Nils Lofgren’s “Cry Tough” album, with billowing smoke and bits of cloth hanging off the neck of his Stratocaster. Lofgren would later write a song called “Baltimore,” which struck me as odd, considering the circumstances.
Here’s an odd thing: I don’t remember any kid from growing up who followed the NFL. In fact, I only know a handful of people who follow professional football now. I guess when you live in the SEC, all your enthusiasm goes into your chosen collegiate team, particularly if you pull for Alabama, in which case your personal team spirit has to rival that of a European soccer fan or you’re just TINO – Tide in Name Only.
However, in the grand scheme of things, the Super Bowl may be the greatest and most enduring bit of hucksterism in history, as networks can charge so much for commercial air time that the revenue could fund the economy of a small country. And if you’re spending millions on a 30-second spot, you’re going to want your commercial to be the one everyone’s talking about on Monday morning.
The game will be on at our house because we like the commercials. And there will be a pot of chili on the stove, because you can’t have the Super Bowl without chili and Fritos.
Among my favorites:
The kid who giggles gleefully while getting “mauled” by a pack of wild puppies. I can attest from experience that there are few things in life that rival the experience of a half-dozen puppies trying to lick the skin off your face.
The “Thanks, Mean Joe” commercial, where the player tosses his jersey to the star-struck kid.
Anything with a Clydesdale.
The one with the cowboys herding cats.
The “wasssssuuuuup” guys.
I know what beer the Clydesdales sell, and that the puppy romp and Mean Joe ads are selling competing soft drinks, but I can never remember which is which. As for the others, I have no idea what they were advertising, which defeats the purpose.
I wish I could get excited about the special halftime extravaganzas. However, even when the artist is someone I might like, the performance always sounds so much like the static on the television in “Poltergeist,” that I half expect a hand to reach through the screen and grab me.
Now that I’ve thought it through, saying I’m looking forward to the Super Bowl may be an overstatement.
I’m excited about having chili, and maybe a bit too enthusiastic about the Fritos.
However, I’ve been told that I’ll be pulling for the Bengals, because quarterback Joe Burrow’s daddy was a classmate of Bettye’s, and his grandfather was the high school football coach in her hometown. It’s as good a reason as any to pick a favorite.
