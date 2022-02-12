Super Bowl is full of chili

It’s Super Bowl weekend, and I’m somewhat excited about it. Not about the game; I don’t know who the Bengals are playing. I’d say whichever team had that guy who let the air out of the footballs would surely win, but I think he retired. Either way, the game is irrelevant to me, and it always has been.

I had a couple of pennants on my wall when I was a kid. One was trinket from a trip to see the New York Mets meet Atlanta Braves in the old Fulton County ballpark, with Niekro on the mound and Torre behind the plate — a late 60s pennant with the face of a fierce warrior. The other was a blue slice of felt from the Baltimore Colts, and had a goofy bucking horse on it. I knew nothing of the Colts, had no idea where Baltimore was, and don’t know where the pennant came from. But there it was, and there it stayed until it got covered by a poster of the cover image from guitarist Nils Lofgren’s “Cry Tough” album, with billowing smoke and bits of cloth hanging off the neck of his Stratocaster. Lofgren would later write a song called “Baltimore,” which struck me as odd, considering the circumstances.