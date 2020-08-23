Taking my daughter to college during the pandemic felt like a high-wire act

"I swear, I'm doing the best I can," I want to tell her.

Our first two children were biological. To adopt our daughter took two years. In November 2002, we received our dossier, we had a birth name, a birth place, a birth date. We had photos. I worked hard to memorize everything about Lizzie. I wanted to know her like I'd known the boys.

I wonder at our good fortune. I got to be in the presence of this child, raise her for 18 years. It was at great cost to her birth mother, which is never far from my mind. I got to be the one raising our daughter. I had the circumstances to allow for that, she did not.

At circus camp, I saw the camp director was having Lizzie get up and try again. I could feel the heat of tears dripping onto my already sweat-damp dress. I smiled at Lizzie and gave her a thumbs-up. If she was trying again, I wanted her all in.

I didn't want to watch. Yet, I was riveted. She climbed the ladder, I could tell by the tilt of her head, by the curve of her back that she was nervous. She took the trapeze bar, swung out, let go, flipped, the upside-down guy caught her, and then they lowered her to the ground with the harness.

I could not stop crying.