Taking my daughter to college during the pandemic felt like a high-wire act

My daughter Lizzie fell in love with the circus after her first circus camp. A nod to the Taylor side of the family, I grew up traveling to see Phineas Taylor Barnum sites. I thought in adulthood, I'd be done with the circus. Yet, here's my daughter, in love with the Russian swing, the German wheel, unicycles and diablos, all things circus.
Balancing Lizzie's belongings on the curb recently, taking her to college in a pandemic, has felt like a circus act.
I remembered a time at a circus camp show, on the low trapeze when Lizzie was doing a flip with a harness. It was 95 degrees. The upside-down catcher swung down to catch Lizzie, and she slipped through his hands. She was falling headfirst toward the mat below her, and was pulled up just in time by the harness. She skimmed the surface of the mat, like an airplane doing a "touch and go." She got a rug burn, but no other visible injury.
When we dropped Lizzie off at college, I wondered if, like the trapeze, it would be too dangerous.
I wanted to scream, "I'm doing the best I can!"
But am I? Was I?
I take vows very seriously. When we adopted our daughter, I vowed to a judge in a courtroom that I would be a good mother to Lizzie. I also made vows about parenting her at her baptism. The two times I've wanted her birth mother's input were at her baptism and this dorm drop-off.
"I swear, I'm doing the best I can," I want to tell her.
Our first two children were biological. To adopt our daughter took two years. In November 2002, we received our dossier, we had a birth name, a birth place, a birth date. We had photos. I worked hard to memorize everything about Lizzie. I wanted to know her like I'd known the boys.
I wonder at our good fortune. I got to be in the presence of this child, raise her for 18 years. It was at great cost to her birth mother, which is never far from my mind. I got to be the one raising our daughter. I had the circumstances to allow for that, she did not.
At circus camp, I saw the camp director was having Lizzie get up and try again. I could feel the heat of tears dripping onto my already sweat-damp dress. I smiled at Lizzie and gave her a thumbs-up. If she was trying again, I wanted her all in.
I didn't want to watch. Yet, I was riveted. She climbed the ladder, I could tell by the tilt of her head, by the curve of her back that she was nervous. She took the trapeze bar, swung out, let go, flipped, the upside-down guy caught her, and then they lowered her to the ground with the harness.
I could not stop crying.
Now I wish I could tell her birth mother, "Look at our girl! Look at who she's become! She's a wonder."
Lizzie's friends say that she's their memory, she remembers everything. They call and say, "Remember when this happened, who was there?" Lizzie will recall it all as if it happened yesterday. I know in some part of her resides memory of her birth mother.
I want her birth mother to know that our girl is shining.
At the end of Lizzie's circus acts, she comes forward on the mat and puts her hands in the air. Ta-dah! Always, she is smiling.
The Rev. Susan Baller-Shepard is an essayist, teacher, preacher and poet. She is the author of a poetry collection, "Doe."
