Taking out the yellow jacket nest

In this day of enlightenment the Chinese have their own problems, the Germans and Japanese are our friends and Russia is trying to punch above its weight. Where is the threat to world peace and how can a man take a stand and defend his home from marauding invaders?

From the beginning of our history as a nation one of the enduring images is of the homesteader defending his hearth and family from Native Americans/Spanish/French/outlaws or whatever promised to harm his loved ones.

I’m not sure I miss the opportunity to crouch behind a door, muzzleloader in hand, valiantly protecting Mable and F-Troop. Still, I’ve always felt a little deprived of the satisfaction of acting as the home militia. Until Saturday.

I was out in the backyard schmoozing the dogs and sacrificing a stogie when I noticed an inordinate number of yellow jackets buzzing around. A closer examination (but not too close) revealed a hole in the ground about two inches in diameter with yellow jackets ingressing and egressing, whatever that means.

Yikes! A nest…suddenly the family was in imminent danger. Ignoring the fact that the nest had been there for some time and nobody, man nor child nor dog had been attacked, I commenced maneuvers. First, I went to the armory, aka the grocery store, to purchase weaponry in the form of Raid Wasp & Hornet spray.

Then I began a stealthy stalking of the would-be attackers, now targets. I entrenched behind a hickory tree some 10 clicks away (that’s army talk for feet or something like that) and prepared to call in an artillery strike. I pointed the Raid can and pulled the trigger and squeezed off a round.

Unfortunately I had the can nozzle pointed at me so I soaked my right sleeve in bug spray. Turning the can around I nuked the yellow jacket nest. Death from above was my motto but the yellow jackets came swarming up with little apparent harm.

The Raid, which knocks down wasps on contact, was taking a little longer to subdue the yellow jackets. Finally, they began to fall. After an extensive firefight with casualties on both sides, dozens of yellow jackets and one chubby Schnauzer.

The enemy was still in position but badly attrited (as any general would say). I remain ever vigilant but feel the potential for yellow jacket mischief has been greatly reduced. I have drawn my line in the sand. We will not be intimidated or overrun by bees.

I feel particularly macho these days and Mable looks at me with a new respect. Semper Fi, buddy. My house is my castle.

Onward.