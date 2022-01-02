Tasty lunches from yesteryear

As I get older I am constantly surprised at the random memories that spool through my rapidly deteriorating mind. Yesterday, I opened a container of pineapple only to be reminded of the lunches my mother, the Kid, as brother Zeke and I called her, used to make us for school.
We weren’t exactly poor but there was never a surfeit of money either. We lived in a blue collar neighborhood in a small house but were just like everybody in that there were no fancy cars or fashionable clothes. In the antediluvian times of high school which was 8th grade in those days, Zeke and I had revolted against the school cafeteria. In fact, in a letter to the school paper, Zeke posed the question, “Can the flies on the food be the long awaited third meat choice?” Zeke was and remains a bit of a rebel.
So the Kid made our lunches and one of the staples was the dreaded pineapple sandwich; 2 pieces of white bread, a load of mayonnaise and a ring of pineapple. Total cost to build I suspect was less than a quarter. I couldn’t stand them mainly because by lunch they had become a large, pineapple flavored dough ball. Perhaps because they were wrapped in aluminum foil.
Why did I flash back on that? I don’t know but it got me to thinking about some of the other culinary delicacies we were treated to. Another frequent morsel was the peanut butter and banana sandwich. Just as it sounds, 2 pieces of Merita white bread were slathered with Skippy peanut butter and a banana sliced lengthwise. They were borderline palatable but the common denominator was the cost.
Then on rare occasions the Kid would splurge and a ham sandwich would be included. Lest you think this was an epicurean delight allow me to describe it. Once again, 2 slices of white bread, a single leaf of lettuce, mustard, mayo and a single thin slice of ham.
I can remember the Kid version of the ham sandwich being packed in my lunchbox on the day we had a field trip. Like the pineapple sandwich, it was still pretty tasty. In recent years, I have tried to duplicate that ham creation and failed. I can’t find a ham slice that thin or lettuce that wilted.
One more specialty the Kid would produce was the fabled cowboy pancake. She would take yesterday’s leftover grits, mold them into squares, fry them and pour syrup over them. Later Zeke and I decided she called them cowboy pancakes because even as tykes we liked to think of ourselves as macho.
It is a wonder that while I can’t remember what I had for breakfast this morning I can vividly recall meals from 65 years ago. I pen this column because I’ll bet the Twelve Loyal Readers had similar gustatory adventures in their childhoods. Maybe this will spawn some memories.
Onward.