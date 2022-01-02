Tasty lunches from yesteryear

As I get older I am constantly surprised at the random memories that spool through my rapidly deteriorating mind. Yesterday, I opened a container of pineapple only to be reminded of the lunches my mother, the Kid, as brother Zeke and I called her, used to make us for school.

We weren’t exactly poor but there was never a surfeit of money either. We lived in a blue collar neighborhood in a small house but were just like everybody in that there were no fancy cars or fashionable clothes. In the antediluvian times of high school which was 8th grade in those days, Zeke and I had revolted against the school cafeteria. In fact, in a letter to the school paper, Zeke posed the question, “Can the flies on the food be the long awaited third meat choice?” Zeke was and remains a bit of a rebel.

So the Kid made our lunches and one of the staples was the dreaded pineapple sandwich; 2 pieces of white bread, a load of mayonnaise and a ring of pineapple. Total cost to build I suspect was less than a quarter. I couldn’t stand them mainly because by lunch they had become a large, pineapple flavored dough ball. Perhaps because they were wrapped in aluminum foil.