Tell Your Alabama Story to Keep Graduates Working in Alabama

According to Forbes Magazine, Alabama ranks 47th in the nation in retaining college graduates. More specifically, two-thirds of in-state college graduates remain in Alabama and only 20% of the out-of-state college graduates remain in Alabama to begin their professional journey. These statistics lead to two key questions -- Why are students leaving to work in other states? And as a community, what can we do to solve this problem?

Leadership from the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce, Southeast AlabamaWorks, and Wallace Community College all recently participated in the Fuel Alabama (FUEL AL) Talent Conference presented by the Economic Development Partnership of Alabama (EDPA). The conference revealed the best practices in talent attraction and retention and prompted us to share with our communities.

So, why are students leaving to work in other states? A recent report from EDPA, Retain Alabama, highlighted some key takeaways to include: 1) the biggest barrier to retaining Alabama students is their sense that the state does not have the job opportunities they want; 2) students are evaluating their post graduate opportunities on a city level, not a state level, and Alabama’s cities are competing against other Southern cities; 3) when it comes to positioning Alabama, there is a clear direction - its cities offer mid-size, manageable communities with short commutes that let graduates enjoy life outside of work; 4) practical incentives like sign-on bonuses, student loan forgiveness, and incentives for graduate school would increase their likelihood to stay in the state; 5) students start prioritizing places of interest before graduation, so early engagement with students is critical; and 6) the EDPA will play a key role in helping communities and employers attract and retain talent graduating from Alabama universities through research, convening, communications, and targeted student programming.

As we take these things into consideration, we should begin to answer the second question concerning how our communities solve the talent attraction/retention problem at hand. At the FUEL AL conference, we heard directly from a variety of young professionals about the issues that matter to them in deciding where to work and live. One recent graduate stated, “Young professionals are concerned with starting salary, quality of life, cost of living, the potential for professional advancement, positive work culture, and freedom to implement new ideas in the workplace.” Another young professional said, “Outside of work, I am looking for things to do – community spaces, book clubs, and varied recreational opportunities.” Other recent graduates in attendance stressed the importance of working in an environment with creative freedom, having challenges to problem-solve, and wanting to be part of a company with a purpose.

It was apparent to those who attended the FUEL AL Conference that local businesses and companies must market themselves appropriately to the younger generation. The online and social media presence of a company is vital when attracting the Gen Z workforce. It is important for cities, businesses, organizations, and companies to welcome new ideas and ensure a healthy culture is present. Also, we all must realize we are competing across the state for the best and brightest workers; therefore, salary expectations for the Gen Z population are higher than ever before.

So, what can Dothan and Houston County do to recruit talent to the Wiregrass area? It really is simple – we must share our story, be a part of the change, and invite graduates to visit our area. Seeing is believing. The community plays a crucial role in recruiting and retaining workers, especially those who are younger. Statistics show that recent graduates desire to live in communities where their quality of life is valued. In many cases, young talent is deciding where they would like to live first and deciding where they would like to work second. Therefore, communities that are investing in their downtown areas, like the City of Dothan is planning to do, will see a return on those investments.

The time has never been better to live, work, and play in Southeast Alabama. The future is bright. The opportunities are endless. However, it is up to each of us to share our Alabama story. Will you join me to help ‘Fuel Alabama’ with talent and workers for the future?

Brad Kimbro is the Chief Operating Officer of Wiregrass Electric Cooperative and currently serves as Chairman of the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, Chairman of the Ashford Downtown Redevelopment Authority, and on the Executive Committee of Grow Southeast Alabama. Contact Brad at bkimbro@wiregrasselectric.coop