Thanksgiving Reality

I am thankful all year long for so many things, but I am most thankful for Thanksgiving Day. It is a time set aside specifically for reflection and gratitude. It is a time when there is more than the traditional turkey and dressing dinner on the table. There are roofs over most of our heads and clothes on our bodies and a paycheck coming in for most of us. There are family members and friends with whom to share and a great deal more for which to be thankful: freedom; good health; and living in the greatest country on the face of the earth.

So why am I most thankful? I am most thankful for God who loves me unconditionally and gives to me freely despite my faults. He is on call 24/7 and provides all my needs – not all my wants, but all my needs, and that is more than sufficient and better than I deserve.

Then there is my family – two sons God blessed me with, my mother and two brothers and all their families. Then there is my grandson – did I say my grandson? There are many friends whom I love and enjoy spending time with, too. The list goes on and on and probably sounds a lot like your list: houses, cars, jobs, clothes, etc.