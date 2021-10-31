 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
That buzzard has a good eye on us
0 Comments

That buzzard has a good eye on us

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Mable, my lovely bride, and I have been ensconced in the lodge for nearly 40 years. We live on a road that ends in a cul-de-sac and for the most part our little homestead is fairly quiet. Other than the occasional raid on the meth lab next door or the odd rifle blast from a neighbor acquiring the main ingredient for a savory squirrel stew, not much goes on.

And that’s the way I like it. There’s something liberating about wandering around in the backyard wearing nothing but boxers. Clearly I couldn’t do this in an area with more activity.

All of us know what buzzards are. We usually see them by the side of the road enjoying a gourmet meal of smashed possum or circling over a field where who knows what critter has met an untimely demise. Buzzards are quite shy and most of the time will take flight when a car approaches. I imagine the buzzards are annoyed at the frequent interruptions but they never say anything about it.

Given the above information, imagine my astonishment when I turned on to our sedate lane and saw a buzzard standing in the road. I was so surprised that I slammed on the brakes and stopped about 20 yards short. I could see no evidence of carrion, just a single buzzard staring balefully at the lodge.

In many societies, birds are recognized as omens, portents of pending doom or in some cases, good fortune. Storks, for example, are associated with babies while ravens may indicate a looming tragedy. Not being a birdophile, I didn’t know what the buzzard was telling me but I couldn’t conceive that it would be anything good.

A terrible foreboding settled upon me as I put the car in gear and crept past my gloomy visitor. When the buzzard didn’t fly away as I passed the sense of pending disaster only deepened. I rushed into the kitchen to tell Mable what I had just seen. She was not at all nonplussed, in fact I would say she was quite plussed.

“Yeah, I saw that thing. It’s been sitting out there most of the day.” I was taken aback by her sanguineness, “Aren’t you worried? Why is that bird watching us? There’s nothing dead out there.”

Mable said, “I’ll tell you what it’s doing. Remember those old underdrawers, the ones you love so much, the ones that at one time were white but now are some shade of gray/brown and holes? Well, I threw them away...put them in the garbage can.” “But,but...,” I said. “They picked up the garbage yesterday.”

“I know.” Mable replied. “But the essence lingers on.” Well, as much as I miss my beloved u-trou, thank goodness there is a valid reason for the buzzard’s presence.

Onward.

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Thought for food
Columnists

Thought for food

  • Updated

Last week, I was having breakfast with my weekly group of fellows when I made some off-the-cuff observation.

Music in the air
Columnists

Music in the air

  • Updated

We went downtown last week to join a group of people in Porter Park to watch a short documentary on the 2020 Wiregrass Blues Society Honoree J…

Class of 77 seeks unity
Columnists

Class of 77 seeks unity

  • Updated

Dothan High School’s Class of 1977 held its first reunion at the 10-year mark, gathering at a relatively new venue called the William Washingt…

Why I teach business ethics
Columnists

Why I teach business ethics

  • Updated

In a letter to the officers of the First Brigade of the Third Division of the Militia of Massachusetts, President John Adams observed that “[o…

Columnists

Redistricting session underway

  • Updated

Every 10 years the nation has a census count. There is a reason for that dissemination of our population. The United States and concurrently t…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert