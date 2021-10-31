That buzzard has a good eye on us

Mable, my lovely bride, and I have been ensconced in the lodge for nearly 40 years. We live on a road that ends in a cul-de-sac and for the most part our little homestead is fairly quiet. Other than the occasional raid on the meth lab next door or the odd rifle blast from a neighbor acquiring the main ingredient for a savory squirrel stew, not much goes on.

And that’s the way I like it. There’s something liberating about wandering around in the backyard wearing nothing but boxers. Clearly I couldn’t do this in an area with more activity.

All of us know what buzzards are. We usually see them by the side of the road enjoying a gourmet meal of smashed possum or circling over a field where who knows what critter has met an untimely demise. Buzzards are quite shy and most of the time will take flight when a car approaches. I imagine the buzzards are annoyed at the frequent interruptions but they never say anything about it.

Given the above information, imagine my astonishment when I turned on to our sedate lane and saw a buzzard standing in the road. I was so surprised that I slammed on the brakes and stopped about 20 yards short. I could see no evidence of carrion, just a single buzzard staring balefully at the lodge.