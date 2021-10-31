That buzzard has a good eye on us

Mable, my lovely bride, and I have been ensconced in the lodge for nearly 40 years. We live on a road that ends in a cul-de-sac and for the most part our little homestead is fairly quiet. Other than the occasional raid on the meth lab next door or the odd rifle blast from a neighbor acquiring the main ingredient for a savory squirrel stew, not much goes on.
And that’s the way I like it. There’s something liberating about wandering around in the backyard wearing nothing but boxers. Clearly I couldn’t do this in an area with more activity.
All of us know what buzzards are. We usually see them by the side of the road enjoying a gourmet meal of smashed possum or circling over a field where who knows what critter has met an untimely demise. Buzzards are quite shy and most of the time will take flight when a car approaches. I imagine the buzzards are annoyed at the frequent interruptions but they never say anything about it.
Given the above information, imagine my astonishment when I turned on to our sedate lane and saw a buzzard standing in the road. I was so surprised that I slammed on the brakes and stopped about 20 yards short. I could see no evidence of carrion, just a single buzzard staring balefully at the lodge.
In many societies, birds are recognized as omens, portents of pending doom or in some cases, good fortune. Storks, for example, are associated with babies while ravens may indicate a looming tragedy. Not being a birdophile, I didn’t know what the buzzard was telling me but I couldn’t conceive that it would be anything good.
A terrible foreboding settled upon me as I put the car in gear and crept past my gloomy visitor. When the buzzard didn’t fly away as I passed the sense of pending disaster only deepened. I rushed into the kitchen to tell Mable what I had just seen. She was not at all nonplussed, in fact I would say she was quite plussed.
“Yeah, I saw that thing. It’s been sitting out there most of the day.” I was taken aback by her sanguineness, “Aren’t you worried? Why is that bird watching us? There’s nothing dead out there.”
Mable said, “I’ll tell you what it’s doing. Remember those old underdrawers, the ones you love so much, the ones that at one time were white but now are some shade of gray/brown and holes? Well, I threw them away...put them in the garbage can.” “But,but...,” I said. “They picked up the garbage yesterday.”
“I know.” Mable replied. “But the essence lingers on.” Well, as much as I miss my beloved u-trou, thank goodness there is a valid reason for the buzzard’s presence.
Onward.