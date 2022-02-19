'That sucker's fried'

On the drive to work, I had noticed what appeared to be an early model large-screen television sitting on the side of the road. It was big and bulky, obviously discarded, and most likely inoperable. The next day it was still there, which surprised me. In my experience, something placed by the curb may well disappear before you can get back in the house.

A few days later, I was looking over the day’s obituaries, and read about Thelma Kirkland Faison, who had died at 98. A former colleague had sent me an email the day before informing me of her death and reminding me that she had been a “Rosie the Riveter” in World War II, patching up bullet holes in U.S. military aircraft. But I was intrigued to read that she and her husband, Lew, had operated a television and radio repair service in Dothan for many years.

On the same page was an obituary for Samuel “Wallace” Seals, who, coincidentally, also fixed Dothan residents’ broken television sets for decades through his shop, Wallace Seals T.V. Repair.