Years ago, I had a stereo receiver that had developed a bit of static in the volume knob. I figured it was something I could correct myself – the old Dunning-Kruger effect again – so I grabbed a couple of screwdrivers and a can of WD-40 and opened up the case. Besides, why pay a fee just to set it on a counter at a repair shop when I could do it myself?
I would soon find out. I must’ve done something wrong in there without realizing it, because after I got it plugged in and hooked up to all the other components, the power switch caused a pop and a hiss, and sent a small mushroom cloud rising from the ventilation louvers.
I’d bought the receiver in the days when stereo equipment could wield great power, and this piece was relatively mighty. And to a kid taking home a couple of hundred dollars a month from various endeavors, it was pricey.
So I did what I should have done from the start. I drove it over to a place that worked on electronic stuff, paid a $25 bench fee and left with a claim check and a promise that someone would call in a few days with an estimate.
A couple of days later, the repair shop guy had left a brief message telling me I could come pick up my receiver and that there’d be no additional charge.
“I can’t do anything with it,” he said. “That sucker’s fried.”
Suddenly I understood why people refer to such an event as “frying.” That’s exactly the experience, right down to the smell that lingers for days, except this was an acrid, ozone-y burnt electrical odor instead of the heady aroma of crispy bacon.
In hindsight, I should have tried more repair shops. I recently came across an online dealer selling refurbished vintage stereo equipment, and I saw the same model I had cooked decades ago. Restored to factory specifications, the description read. Price: $3,500 – more than 10 times what it cost out of the factory 40-plus years ago.
I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t tempted. But I have no use for it now. In those days, I had assembled a system around that integrated amp/receiver. I’d bought speakers, an equalizer, a cassette deck, a turntable, a good-quality phonograph cartridge, and even one of those gimmicky “Discwasher” devices – a piece of velvet attached to a walnut handle that supposedly “cleaned” my LPs. Now I pay for a streaming service that makes music magically appear on my smartphone and serenade me through ear buds or any of several Bluetooth speakers I have scattered around my various habitats.
I had mercifully forgotten the whole receiver-frying incident until it bubbled to the surface after a couple of seemingly unrelated encounters last week.
On the drive to work, I had noticed what appeared to be an early model large-screen television sitting on the side of the road. It was big and bulky, obviously discarded, and most likely inoperable. The next day it was still there, which surprised me. In my experience, something placed by the curb may well disappear before you can get back in the house.
A few days later, I was looking over the day’s obituaries, and read about Thelma Kirkland Faison, who had died at 98. A former colleague had sent me an email the day before informing me of her death and reminding me that she had been a “Rosie the Riveter” in World War II, patching up bullet holes in U.S. military aircraft. But I was intrigued to read that she and her husband, Lew, had operated a television and radio repair service in Dothan for many years.
On the same page was an obituary for Samuel “Wallace” Seals, who, coincidentally, also fixed Dothan residents’ broken television sets for decades through his shop, Wallace Seals T.V. Repair.
These days, it’d be tough to eke a living out of a repair shop because virtually everything is disposable. TV stops working? Toss it. Radio tears up? Get a new one. Your iPad’s on the fritz? You might try the Apple Genius Bar, but you’ll probably wind up getting a new one regardless. Devices have built-in obsolescence; computers reach a point they cannot take upgraded software, and for most everything else, they no longer make parts. With the exception of mechanical gizmos like HVAC systems or appliances, most things, by design, cannot be fixed.
I am starting to regret not stopping and putting that monstrous television in the back of my vehicle, and taking it home to “restore it to factory specifications” and sell it as “vintage” for 10 times what it cost new.
Then again, I’d probably just fry that sucker.
Bill Perkins is editorial page editor of the Dothan Eagle and can be reached at bperkins@dothaneagle.com or 334-712-7901. Support the work of Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.